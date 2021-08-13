Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic 'Spencer' will screen at TIFF 2021 By Heather Cichowski

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, is coming to TIFF 2021!

The film, which is directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín and is focused on the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles (played by Jack Farthing) over a three-day period in the early '90s, will be part of this year's line up at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The full schedule for TIFF 2021 has yet to be released, but Spencer was revealed as one of the highly anticipated screenings in the latest announcement. The royal biopic will screen in TIFF's Special Events Programme, following its premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival!

Other Special Events Programmes at TIFF include A Hero (Ghahreman) from Iranian film director Asghar Farhadi and Memoria from Thai film director Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

According to a press release, "Full details on the events that will complement these screenings will be announced in the coming weeks."

Spencer also features Sally Hawkins and Timothy Spall. The biopic about the Royal Family has been eagerly anticipated since it was announced.

In January, the first photo of Kristen as the People's Princess in Spencer was released followed by a second image in March. Royals fans were floored at the 31-year-old's transformation into Diana.





It remains to be seen whether Kristen and the rest of the Spencer cast will come to Toronto for the film festival or make virtual appearances, but the American actress is no stranger to TIFF. She has had a number of films screen at the Toronto International Film Festival over the years, including On the Road in 2012, Equals in 2015, Jeremiah Terminator LeRoy in 2018 and most recently Seberg in 2019.

There are a number of events already to get excited for at TIFF 2021. One hundred films will show at the film festival this year, including Jagged, a new documentary about Alanis Morissette, and Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. Film buffs will also have the opportunity to attend in-person screenings this year, unlike TIFF 2020, which was a digital affair.

More exciting news is that Benedict Cumberbatch will be honoured with the TIFF Tribute Actor Award and Riz Ahmed will be head of the jury for TIFF’s 2021 Platform Competition.

The full schedule will be released on Aug. 24 and the 46th Toronto International Film Festival will run September 9–18.