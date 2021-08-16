Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell share the most adorable photos of baby Grace lounging in a lawn chair By Zach Harper

Baby Grace Warrior Irwin Powell is living the high life! Her mom, Bindi Irwin, took to Instagram over the weekend to share some of the most precious snaps of her four-month-old daughter yet, which showed the tot seated in a little lawn chair!

Bindi, 23, posted the shots of Grace seated between her dad, Chandler Powell, and uncle, Robert Irwin, strapped in for safety. She can be seen gazing at the camera while Robert and Chandler beam on either side of her.

The sweet pics also featured several other heartwarming shots of the doting parents holding baby Grace, who is seen giggling happily in many of them. Terri Irwin, Bindi's mom, can also be seen beaming in one as she holds her granddaughter.

"Our Wildlife Warrior princess," the late Steve Irwin's daughter wrote in the caption for the post, adding a yellow heart emoji. "I wish you could hear all of Grace's 'Al-Gooo' and 'Gheeeee' noises while these photos were taken. Her smile is the best part of our day."

"The happiest little moments," Chandler commented on the post. He added a red heart emoji.

It's already clear Bindi and Chandler are wonderful parents based on how effortlessly loving they are with their daughter. Grace was born on March 25, which also happened to be Bindi and Chandler's first wedding anniversary!

The two have been overjoyed by Grace's arrival and have shared many of their favourite moments form her life so far on Instagram as they've bonded with her over the last few months. They've been quick to introduce her to wildlife, too, with several of their photos of Grace also featuring koalas and the family dog. It's been incredible to see how quickly Grace has grown!