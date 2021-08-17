'The Crown' shares the first look of Dominic West as the new Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana By Heather Cichowski

The Crown has dropped the first photos of its new Prince Charles and Princess Diana!



Netflix shared the images of Dominic West in costume as the Prince of Wales and Elizabeth Debicki as the People's Princess, and the transformations are outstanding!

"Our new Prince Charles (Dominic West) and Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki)," the Instagram post on Aug. 17 was simply captioned.

The first picture showed Dominic as Charles. The actor is standing outside with a serious expression on his face as he gazes off to the side. The 51-year-old is wearing a brown double-breasted suit with striped tie, pale blue shirt and a yellow pocket square. His hair is combed into a deep side part, which is very similar to Charles's hair in the '90s, and is the era The Crown will focus on this season.

The second image shows Elizabeth as Diana, and she has totally embodied the character. The Australian actress is seen reclining on a sofa with her head on a pillow. She is wearing a sleeveless pale pink polo with floral trousers. A replica of Diana's blue sapphire and diamond engagement ring is still visible on the 30-year-old's left hand and she has hoops in her ears. Elizabeth is sporting Diana's signature short, layered hair of the period. There is a typed letter in her lap and she is also captured looking forlorn and gazing away from the camera.

MORE: 'The Crown' shares the first look of Imelda Staunton as the Queen

At the end of July, The Crown teased the first shot of Imelda Staunton as the Queen! It marked the first time the show had shared a photo of one of the stars of season five in costume, and fans were floored by the resemblance between the Harry Potter actress and Her Majesty.

"An early glimpse of our new Queen Elizabeth II, Imelda Staunton," read the caption from the post, which was uploaded on July 30.

The forthcoming series, season five, and season six will have a totally new cast. In addition to Imelda, Dominic and Elizabeth, Oscar-nominated actor Jonathan Pryce has been confirmed to play Prince Philip and Lesley Manville will portray Princess Margaret.

It was previously reported that The Crown would resume filming in July following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns.

The fifth season of the hit show will explore the Royal Family's lives in the early 1990s. No release date has been confirmed.

Season four dropped in November 2020 and it was met with fan and critical acclaim. It is currently leading the 2021 Emmy Awards nominations with an impressive 24 nods.