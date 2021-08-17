Nicole Ari Parker joins Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis on 'Sex and the City' reboot By Heather Cichowski

Sex and the City's rebooted HBO Max series, And Just Like That..., might not have Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), but there is a fabulous fourth addition: Nicole Ari Parker!

The actress is joining Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, as the show looks at life for the women in their fifties in a 10-part series.

Sarah Jessica gave a big welcome to Nicole recently as she uploaded a photo to Instagram of the foursome embracing in a group hug.

"#memoriesmonday @cynthiaenixon @iamkristindavis @nicoleariparker Oh so fine.

I’d sing along to 70’s love songs with this trio deep into any night," SJP wrote. "@justlikethatmax I’ll see you ladies tomorrow! X, SJ"

The second snap showed the ladies from behind and the final photo depicted them bending back toward the camera.

Nicole reposted Sarah Jessica's first image and wrote, "These Beautiful Beings." She added four kiss emojis at the end.

"Thank you #SJP for holding the whole place together on such a long hot night," the 50-year-old elaborated.

A few days earlier, SJP uploaded a photo of Nicole with Mario Cantone, who plays Anthony Marentino, and Christopher Jackson, who is another newcomer in the And Just Like That... series.

"We are a larger and very happy group today. Friday oh so much sweeter with our new cast and family members @nicoleariparker and @cjack930 X, SJP," the actress/producer wrote.

Nicole is playing Lisa Todd Wexley. HBO Max described the character "a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian." Christopher is portraying Lisa's hedge fund manager husband, Herbert Wexley.



MORE: 'Sex and the City' reboot 'And Just Like That' shares behind-the-scenes photo of Sarah Jessica Parker's incredible shoe collection

Fans have been soaking up every behind-the-scenes teaser and paparazzi shot from filming And Just Like That... since it was announced Sex and the City was coming back to TV and filming in NYC began.

Photos previously showed Nicole filming on her second day with Cynthia and Kristin. The newcomer's character's looks are as fabulous as the rest of the cast!

The actress opened up about her second day of filming on Instagram, writing, "Good to be back in the Big [Apple] but I wasn’t readyyy for the Pappppsss."

Her followers disagreed with her, telling the radiant actress she looked fabulous and right at home in front of the cameras.

Nicole has previously appeared on Empire as Giselle Barker and has a recurring role on Chicago P.D. as Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller.