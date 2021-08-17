Drake reveals he had COVID-19 in surprising comment to fan By Zach Harper

Drake has revealed he had COVID-19 in a comment in which he responded to fans commenting about the heart symbol that had been shaven into his hair.

The 34-year-old responded to a remark made about the chart-topper's coiffure earlier this year in which the fan said it made them "stressed" because the heart was fading. Drake has been rocking the style since last November.

"I had Covid that... grew in weird I had to start again," he wrote. "It's coming back don't diss."

This is the first time Drake has revealed he had the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. It's not known when he had it.

Drake's upcoming new album, Certified Lover Boy, was delayed earlier this year due to his knee surgery and his recovery from that operation. It's not known if his recovery from COVID-19 had anything additional to do with the delay.

In March 2020, Drake was reportedly self-isolating at home in Toronto after partying with NBA superstar Kevin Durant, who later tested positive for COVID-19. He kept busy at his home in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood by playing basketball at his home court. He's playing ball a lot at home throughout the pandemic, joined by his three-year-old son, Adonis. The Toronto Raptors' global ambassador has been teaching Adonis to play – and his son loves the sport!

We're sorry to hear Drake had COVID and we hope he's feeling better!