'Get CPR certified': Alyssa Milano speaks out after 'terrifying' car crash with her uncle By Zach Harper

Alyssa Milano is encouraging people to learn CPR after being involved in a car crash with her uncle this week.

The 48-year-old star was travelling in Los Angeles with her uncle, Mitchell Carp, on Aug. 17 when he suffered a heart attack, became unconscious and they hit another vehicle. Mitch was behind the wheel of the Ford Edge at the time.

TMZ first reported the former Who's the Boss and Charmed star pressed the break with her hands to stop the car. A police report obtained by multiple outlets said she also received help "from a good Samaritan" to fully bring the Ford to rest, and TMZ wrote that she started CPR on her uncle before emergency medical help arrived. Alyssa was reportedly not injured in the crash.

The mom of two took to Instagram to write about the scary experience on Aug. 18.

"Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event. I was a passenger in a car my uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash. I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us. I'll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me."

She explained how important her uncle is to her and her family, and that he spends time with her children every day. Right now, Alyssa said she and her family are not sure Mitch will recover.

"Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified," she continued. "You don't know when you'll be called upon to save a life. The American Record Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It's such a small effort and can have a huge impact."

After the crash on Aug. 17, Alyssa also tweeted about the importance of learning CPR.

"We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love," Alyssa tweeted the same day, not directly addressing the reported accident, but alluding to a reported aspect of it. "Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions.

"It's not hard to take care of each other, but it is important."

We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions.



It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2021

We're wishing Alyssa's uncle well and hope he makes a quick recovery.