Two Canadian Olympians just got engaged – and their photos and joy will warm your heart

Canadian soccer star Stephanie Labbé won a gold medal in Tokyo and now she's got even more to celebrate! The goaltender and her love, fellow Olympian Georgia Simmerling, just got engaged!

Cyclist and skier Georgia took to Instagram to share her joy this week after she proposed to Stephanie and she said yes.

"A camping trip we'll never forget," 32-year-old Georgia wrote, including an emoji with heart eyes as she posted four adorable photos of her and Stephanie on a beautiful shoreline. "I asked my best friend to spend the rest of her life with me aaaand SHE SAID YAAASSSSS! My heart is so full. I love you with all that I am @stephlabbe1."

Stephanie, 34, posted more photos on her own account and wrote an equally adorable message.

"Through my ugly crying I could barely hear what you said, but what I do know is that spending the rest of my life with you by my side is the greatest gift," she wrote in the caption. "My heart and soul are compete with you in my life. I feel safe, calm and hopeful that no matter what comes our way we will be ok. My best friend, my soulmate, my rock, MY FIANCÉE."

Georgia won a bronze in the women's team pursuit event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, and Stephanie took bronze with the women's soccer team at the same Olympics. They have been together since that year. In addition to competing in Olympic cycling events, Georgia also competes in alpine skiing and ski cross, and is actually the first Canadian Olympian to compete in three different sports across three Olympics.

Congrats to Stephanie and Georgia!