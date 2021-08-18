Jason Momoa sweetly reveals he takes his kids' stuffed animals with him on the road By Zach Harper

Jason Momoa is a devoted dad to kids Lola and Wolf, who he shares with Lisa Bonet, along with stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz. And he loves them so much that he keeps them with him on the road in a very special way: He brings their stuffed animals with him.

The Game of Thrones alum revealed Piggy Big Spirit and Potato, his kids' two plush toys, are some of his essential items that go everywhere with him on the road.

Speaking to GQ, the 42-year-old said Piggy Big Spirit represents Lola, while Potato is for Wolf, and he didn't want to get into how they were named, but said it makes sense to bring them on the road with him.

"Listen, if you have babies, you know you got stuffed animals," he said. "And if you're not with your babies, then you're going to be cuddling with stuffed animals."

When he can't have his kids with him, he makes sure they're still with him in a different way.

"So they sleep in bed with me, yeah," he said.

Jason's list of things he can't live without also includes vinyl records, several very cool and unique cameras – he's an avid shutterbug – and a plethora of organic and natural beauty and grooming products.

If you're curious what he uses, he carries a bamboo toothbrush, a fork, a coconut shampoo bar from Soapbox, lip balm and Bite natural toothpaste, along with a Palo Santo and Frankincense deodorant from Humble. And H2O because "Aquaman needs water," he joked.

Jason tries to be as environmentally conscious as possible. You'll notice almost nothing he owns or uses contains plastic, which he says he "hates" because it's terrible for the environment. Even the water he brings with him – his own Mananalu brand – is plastic-free. Mananalu is packaged in aluminium cans to avoid the use of single-plastic bottles.

His flip-flops are also handmade with algae bloom, with the intention that people can "just plant them" when they're no longer wearable and avoid throwing more plastic away. His sunglasses are also all custom-made with recycled materials.

In another moment of touching sentimentality, Jason also said he carries his Carhartt pants with him everywhere he travels - and he's had them since high school, so he's pretty attached to them.

We're very touched to hear how Jason keeps his kids with him when he's travelling. It's a lovely fact that shows just how much they mean to him.