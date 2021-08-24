Alyssa Milano shares update on her uncle following 'terrifying' car crash By Heather Cichowski, with files from Zach Harper

Alyssa Milano shared an update on her uncle's condition after they were both involved in a serious car crash in Los Angeles last week.

Taking to TikTok, the 48-year-old star revealed Mitchell Carp is on life support at the UCLA Medical Center, and has been in and out of consciousness.

Alyssa added her uncle could be battling a possible infection because he had a fever of 103 the night before.

"My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that," she said.

@alyssa_milano

Alyssa thanked all the medical staff for the excellent care her uncle has received, saying, "The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him."

She began the video by giving a bit of background on the situation for those who weren't familiar with it. Mitch and Alyssa were driving to a doctor's appointment for the former Charmed actress in relation to complications from COVID-19. (She still has ringing in the ears after coming down with the coronavirus in March 2020.)

Her uncle suffered a "major heart attack" and lost consciousness while his foot was still on the gas pedal as they drove on the 405 highway in Los Angeles. She called the events "some of the most horrifying moments of my life."

Following reports of the crash last week, Alyssa took to social media to urge everyone to get CPR certified. Alyssa was reportedly not injured in the crash. According to TMZ, the former Who's the Boss star performed CPR on her uncle before paramedics arrived, and she was able to bring the car to a complete stop with the help of "good Samaritans."

In her new video message, Alyssa gave a special acknowledgement to the "incredibly kind people" who stopped to assist her and her uncle and supported them for 40 minutes following the emergency.

"Please be one of those good Samaritans," the star championed. "If you see people who are in pain, or struggling, please stop to help them."

She also thanked fans and followers for their "outpouring of love and support." Alyssa said everyone's prayers are "so appreciated." The American star reiterated her message by urging the importance of knowing CPR in case anyone is "called upon to save a life."

We're wishing Mitch well in his recovery.