Michael J. Fox reunites with his 'Back to the Future' co-star Christopher Lloyd in amazing photo By Heather Cichowski

Great Scott! Michael J. Fox and his Back to the Future co-star Christopher Lloyd had a reunion, and the actors shared heartwarming photos on social media.

Their get-together took place very much in the present time for Awesome Con, Washington D.C.'s Comic Con, which ran from Aug. 20 to 22. The two actors shared behind-the-scenes photos at the event.

Michael uploaded a picture to his Instagram of he and Christopher, who played Doc Brown in the iconic trilogy, in a golf cart. The Canadian star, who portrayed Marty McFly, looked back at the camera and gave a thumbs up. Christopher is now 82 and Michael is 60.

"Back to back #backtothefuture," Michael captioned the post.





The photo received numerous comments. Even though Christopher and Michael weren't in their famous DeLorean time machine from Back to the Future, followers couldn't resist referencing it.

"Are you tellin' me you made a time machine... out of a golf cart?" many said, paraphrasing Marty's iconic line.

"Where we're going, we don't need roads," another famous line was also quoted.

Christopher uploaded a sentimental photo of he and Michael from Awesome Con. The two actors appeared to be deep in conversation as they sat in what looked like a backstage area. Michael had his hand on the back of Christopher's chair.

"Caption this…#backtothefuture," he wrote on the post, which encouraged more followers to quote lines from the films.

It is hard to believe that it has been 36 years since Back to the Future was first released in theatres. The sequels, Back to the Future Part II and Back to the Future Part III, were released in 1989 and 1990, respectively.

The films have legendary pop culture status and they helped make Michael a movie star. Some of the things about the future in the 2000s might not have come true (yet) but the trilogy remains a firm favourite of so many so seeing Marty and Doc together again brought many people happiness.

