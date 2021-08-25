Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donate US$40,000 to Haitian earthquake relief By Zach Harper

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have huge hearts and are continually giving back, and they've done just that this week by donating US$40,000 to go toward helping Haiti recover from its recent devastating earthquake.

The pair gave US$10,000 to Airlink, Haiti Air Ambulance, FOKAL/Ayiti Demen and Hope for Haiti, according to E! News. TMZ reports the power couple's money will also go toward helping World Central Kitchen, which is also supported by Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, with food delivery distribution costs and will be used to help Haitians access emergency medical care through mobile clinics.

"Our entire organization would like to thank @vancityreynolds and @blakelively for their generous donation to our #HaitiEarthquake Response & Recovery efforts," Hope for Haiti wrote on Instagram on Aug. 24. "This donation will empower our team to continue to respond in the hardest-hit areas of southern Haiti in the days and weeks to come."

The recent temblor, which was Haiti's most devastating since the 2010 earthquake, struck near Les Cayes on the country's southern Tiburon peninsula, about 150 kilometres away from the capital Port-au-Prince and killed more than 2,200 people and injured more than 12,000 others. Hundreds are still missing, and nearly 137,000 buildings have been destroyed, leaving thousands homeless. More than half a million children are said to have been affected by the quake, according to UNICEF.

Haiti was already having a very difficult 2021, having endured the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse earlier this summer. Tropical storms and hurricanes that could hit the Caribbean nation this year could also worsen the recovery from the earthquake and cause more problems. In 2010, a cholera outbreak caused about 10,000 deaths after the massive quake that had already killed between 220,000 to 300,000 people, so ensuring Haiti has a swift recovery from this latest temblor is of the utmost importance.

The coronavirus pandemic poses an additional threat, since nearly 60 health care facilities were affected by the quake, according to the Pan American Health Organization. Haiti has had one of the slowest COVID-19 vaccine rollouts in the world – as of Aug. 18, just 21,000 people in Haiti had received a single dose. Haiti has a population of 11.3 million people.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has said his government will speed up recovery efforts and get aid to those affected quickly.

Ryan and Blake's donation comes as the mom of three turns 34 on Aug. 25. Her hubby has surprised her with birthday cakes in the past, and it's quite likely he'll make her day very special – and probably troll her as well. Last year, Ryan made her homemade breakfast sandwiches and she enjoyed some birthday cake gelato, along with some pastries from her sister, Robyn Lively.

Happy Birthday, Blake!