Netflix is bringing the stars of 'Bridgerton,' 'The Crown' and more together for a virtual event By Heather Cichowski

Netflix is bringing together some of our favourite stars, including from The Crown, Bridgerton, Emily in Paris and Stranger Things for an epic fan event!

Mark your calendars because the first-ever virtual event from the streaming giant will take place on Sept. 25. Viewers will be able to watch the livestream beginning at 9am PST/12pm EST on Netflix’s YouTube channels worldwide, as well as on Twitter and Twitch.

The three-hour event is not to be missed because it will feature stars and creators from around the world. It is pretty well guaranteed your favourites will be included because the star-studded virtual event will have people representing over 70 Netflix series, films and specials!

In addition to the three-hour stream, there will be pre-shows that highlight Netflix's Indian and Korean shows. Those events will kick off at 5am PST/8 am EST.

Netflix shared an official teaser trailer for the virtual event on Aug. 25 and it offers a taste of some of the A-listers involved, including Regina King, Idris Elba, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Hemsworth, Henry Cavill and much, much more. The event promises exclusive first looks, including of new trailers and exclusive clips, as well as some special moments with Netflix's top stars via interactive panels.

Shows that will be featured also include Ozark, Sex Education, The Umbrella Academy and The Witcher.



The preview also explained how exactly to pronounce "Tudum." It was something that stumped many of the celebrities! If you're wondering about it, Tudum is the onomatopoeia of the Netflix chime.

More information on Netflix's global fan event can be found on Tudum.com.

It will be an exciting weekend because the 2021 Emmy Awards are taking place the day after the "Tudum: A Global Fan Event." Netflix has received numerous Emmy nominations, including for The Crown, which leads the nominations alongside Disney's Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Both shows nabbed 24 nominations each.

Following a rise in coronavirus cases in the United States, it was announced earlier this month the 2021 Emmy Awards would be an outdoor event and there would be restrictions on attendees to help keep everyone safe from the Delta variant that is causing concern in many parts of the world.