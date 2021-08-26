See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the 'Spencer' trailer By Zach Harper

Royals fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Spencer, the upcoming Princess Diana biopic starring Kristen Stewart as the late People's Princess – and they can get a glimpse of her thanks to the release of the film's teaser trailer!

Spencer takes place in 1991 over Christmas at the Royal Family's Sandringham estate. Diana was born on the estate in 1961, spending part of her childhood at Park House. The film is set amidst the breakdown of Diana and Prince Charles's marriage, just over 10 years after they wed. It also stars Jack Farthing as the Prince of Wales, and sees the princess contemplating her future as she stands at a crossroads in her life.

In addition to getting the opportunity to see Kristen as Diana, fans also can hear her British accent. She says only a few words towards the end of clip, but judging from the reaction to the film's impending release so far, it will only heighten anticipation of those keen to see it.

The clip also features Kristen dancing through Sandringham, in scenes similar to those in Season 4 of The Crown. In that series of the critically-acclaimed Netflix series, Diana, played by Emma Corrin, was seen rollerskating through Buckingham Palace to '80s hits while listening to a Walkman. The soundtrack this time around is a choral version of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day."

Earlier this week, the official poster for Spencer was released. The emotional image features Kristen as Diana in her wedding gown, her body and face turned away from the camera as she hides her head in her hands and cries.



Every fairy tale ends.

Kristen Stewart is Diana Spencer.

A glimpse at Pablo Larraín's SPENCER.

In Theaters Nov. 5 pic.twitter.com/EmN1csiMKA — NEON (@neonrated) August 25, 2021

Spencer will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3, and will also screen at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. It will hit cinemas on Nov. 5.