Venice International Film Festival: The best looks of all time

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>Bellisima! The <a href=/tags/0/venice-film-festival><strong>Venice Film Festival</strong></a> is a very glamorous event filled with red carpets that attract the biggest celebrities from around the world. <p>When A-listers descend on the scenic Italian film festival, they dress to impress. The Venice Film Festival is as glamorous as any awards season red carpet, and there have been many sensational style moments in the festival's lengthy history. <p>These standout fashion looks include <a href=/tags/0/tilda-swinton><strong>Tilda Swinton</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/lady-gaga><strong>Lady Gaga</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/kristen-stewart><strong>Kristen Stewart</strong></a> and celeb couples, such as <a href=/tags/0/amal-clooney><strong>Amal</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/george-clooney><strong>George Clooney</strong></a>. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best style moments from Venice Film Festival.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Cate Blanchett, 2020</h2> <p>The Venice Film Festival jury member solidified her fashion credentials at the <em>Amants</em> red carpet in a gilded top and flowing black trousers. <p>Photo: &copy; Franco Origlia/Getty Images
<h2>Zoe Kravitz, 2014</h2> <p>At the <em>Good Kill</em> premiere, the actress smouldered in a red gown with peplum waist from <a href=/tags/0/armani><strong>Armani Privé</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian Gavan/Getty Images
<h2>Tilda Swinton, 2020</h2> <p>The Scottish actress wowed at <em>The Human Voice</em> and <em>Quo Vadis, Aida?</em> red carpet premieres in a textured <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel</strong></a> dress paired with ornate heels and a golden mask. <p>Photo: &copy; Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Timothée Chalamet, 2019</h2> <p>The style icon was suited and booted at <em>The King</em> premiere during the Venice Film Festival. <p>He wore a belted <a href=/tags/0/Haider-Ackermann><strong>Haider Ackermann</strong></a> suit. <p>Photo: &copy; Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Dakota Johnson, 2018</h2> <p>The American actress had all eyes on her at the <em>Suspiria</em> premiere in a timeless red strapless gown courtesy of <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Dior</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Lady Gaga</h2> <p>There was no missing the singer/actress at the <em>A Star Is Born</em> Venice Film Festival premiere thanks to her feathered <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino Haute Couture</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Dakota Fanning, 2016</h2> <p>Clad in a prismatic sequinned <a href=/tags/0/miu-miu><strong>Miu Miu</strong></a> dress, Dakota wowed at the <em>Brimstone</em> red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Kristen Stewart, 2015</h2> <p>The former <em>Twilight</em> actress brought some edge to her lace <a href=/tags/0/chanel><strong>Chanel Haute Couture</strong></a> dress at the <em>Equals</em> premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Tina Kunakey and Vincent Cassel, 2019</h2> <p>The model and actor were all smiles as they made a fashionable entrance at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
<h2>Diane Kruger, 2013</h2> <p>The on-trend actress brought moody glamour to a Jaeger-LeCoultre event during the film festival in a purple velvet <a href=/tags/0/Alberta-Ferretti><strong>Alberta Ferretti</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Lady Kitty Spencer, 2019</h2> <p>The model was a vision in a black strapless gown and statement green jewels at the <em>La Vérité</em> (The Truth) screening in Venice. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>Elizabeth Banks, 2015</h2> <p>The American actress cut a pretty figure in a white lace <a href=/tags/0/marchesa><strong>Marchesa</strong></a> dress embroidered with flowers at the <em>A Bigger Splash</em> premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Irina Shayk, 2018</h2> <p>The supermodel's <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Vesace</strong></a> gown looked like liquid gold at the <em>A Star Is Born</em> premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Nathalie Emmanuel, 2020</h2> <p>The British actress arrived at the Excelsior in a fun <a href=/tags/0/miu-miu><strong>Miu Miu</strong></a> outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Naomi Watts, 2018</h2> <p>For the <em>At Eternity's Gate</em> red carpet, Naomi twinkled in a black dress from <a href=/tags/0/dolce-gabbana><strong>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Cate Blanchett, 2020</h2> <p>At the opening ceremony and <em>Lacci</em> red carpet premiere, the Australian actress had a regal style moment in a flowing navy gown with white trim. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>George and Amal Clooney, 2017</h2> <p>For the premiere of <em>Suburbicon</em>, the couple brought Old Hollywood glamour. <p>The barrister wore a lilac <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: Getty Images
<h2>Gwyneth Paltrow, 2011</h2> <p>The Goop founder had a sweet moment in a ballet pink gown from <a href=/tags/0/prada><strong>Prada</strong></a> at the <em>Contagion</em> red carpet premiere. <p>The surprise was the bow at the neck! <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Ryan Gosling, 2018</h2> <p>For the <em>First Man</em> red carpet event, the Canadian actor looked simply stylish in a white jacket and button-down paired with black slacks. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<h2>Iman, 2019</h2> <p>The legendary model commanded attention in a head-turning <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino Couture</strong></a> gown at the <em>La Vérité</em> (The Truth) screening during the 2019 Venice Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
<h2>Ruth Negga, 2019</h2> <p>She had a point how a jumpsuit can have as much impact as a gown thanks to her bold gold <a href=/tags/0/Louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a> number at the 76th Venice Film Festival. <p>Photo: &copy; Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
<h2>Penelope Cruz, 2019</h2> <p>For the <em>Wasp Network</em> red carpet, the Spanish beauty had an ethereal moment in a <a href=/tags/0/ralph-russo-coture><strong>Ralph & Russo Couture</strong></a> gown featuring a dramatic tulle skirt and asymmetrical neckline. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<h2>Claire Foy, 2018</h2> <p>The former <a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a> actress was so regal in a pink and red <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino Couture</strong></a> dress complete with a scarf detail for the <em>First Man</em> premiere. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander, 2016</h2> <p>The couple were so sweet and stylish for <em>The Light Between Oceans</em> red carpet. <p>She was in a mixed fabric <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a> dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Emma Stone, 2018</h2> <p>She stepped out for <em>The Favourite</em> red carpet at the Venice Film Festival in a flowing <a href=/tags/0/Louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Natalie Portman, 2018</h2> <p>Gorgeous in gold! There was no missing the actress in this richly embellished <a href=/tags/0/gucci><strong>Gucci</strong></a> long-sleeved gown at the <em>Vox Lux</em> red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<h2>Emma Corrin, 2020</h2> <p><a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a> star stepped out to the Excelsior in high style wearing a <a href=/tags/0/miu-miu><strong>Miu Miu</strong></a> ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
