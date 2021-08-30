'Man, you are missed!': Stars remember Chadwick Boseman one year after his death By Zach Harper

This past weekend marked the one-year anniversary of Chadwick Boseman's death.

The Black Panther star shockingly passed away at age 43 on Aug. 28, 2020 after a long battle with colon cancer, leading to an outpouring of grief in Hollywood and beyond.

Many of Chadwick's co-stars took to social media to pay tribute to him over the weekend, sharing sweet throwback photos of themselves with him and also sharing some of their favourite memories of the Oscar nominee.

"Not a day goes by, bro..." Michael B. Jordan, who starred with Chadwick in Black Panther, wrote as he posted a picture of the late across smiling and laughing as Michael said something into his ear at an event. "Love you and miss you but I know you still with us."

Lupita Nyong'o, who also starred with Chadwick in the film, shared a similar image with him to her own account. It showed the two hav

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure," she wrote. "I do. I do... One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."

Viola Davis, who acted with Chadwick in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which ended up being his final film, posted a shot of the two of them on set as she remembered him.

"This day last year you left this earth and us," she wrote. "Man you are missed!!!"

Many of Chadwick's performances were critically acclaimed, including his role in Marshall, in which he played Thurgood Marshall, the first Black man to be a U.S. Supreme Court justice.

"Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn't still hurt," Josh Gad, his Marshall co-star, tweeted. "But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever... forever."

Chadwick was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and continued to act up until just before his death. He received a posthumous Oscar nomination for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and won a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for that same role.

We're thinking of Chadwick's family and friends today.