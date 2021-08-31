The Rock can't believe how much this police officer looks like him – and you won't, either By Zach Harper

Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields looks like The Rock. A lot. In fact, we'd like to petition encyclopedias everywhere to start including his and The Rock's pictures in their entries for "lookalike."

On Aug. 30, Dwayne Johnson discovered a viral post circulating featuring a photo of Eric that had been placed next to one of himself.

"Wow," The Rock tweeted as he shared the post. "Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you've got 'em."

The resemblance between The Rock and Eric, who works for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama, was first pointed out a few weeks back when a post from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office went viral. In it, Eric can we seen with Tyler, a man who said he wanted to meet him because he looked so much like The Rock.

"This gentleman recently ran into our Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like 'The Rock,'" the post read. "Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Wal-Mart to meet him. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his co-workers!"

"The blessing was really for me because he had a spirit that was just such a great person to meet," Eric told AL.com about meeting Tyler. "He's the real celebrity. Everybody knew him and loved him... I wish the actual Rock could meet this kid. He's the hometown hero."

We hope The Rock can meet up with Tyler. Perhaps he, Tyler and Eric can all hang out? We also wouldn't be surprised if Vin Diesel reaches out to Eric as well. Eric told AL.com he has also been called "The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child."

"I don't want to disappoint anybody," Eric told AL.com about the comparisons. "I walk up one day and at a different angle, I don't know. It's flattering, but it's also a little nerve-wracking as what others expect I guess."

Earlier this month, The Rock surprised a group of people on a bus tour in his neighbourhood when he pulled up next to their vehicle and asked, "Hey, do you guys know where I can find The Rock?" As you'd expect, everyone screamed in surprise and joy and he stayed for about 30 seconds while they pulled out their phones to take photos.

"One of the cool parts of fame & my job ~ makin' a few folks happy," The Rock wrote on Instagram as he shared video from the cute interaction.

He and Eric both have that in common!