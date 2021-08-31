Tom Daley shares heartwarming video of reuniting with his family in England and Canada after Olympics By Heather Cichowski

Tom Daley is home from the Tokyo Summer Olympics and has reunited with his family in England and Canada!

After diving to a bronze medal in men's 10-metre platform and a gold medal in the men's 10-metre synchro in Tokyo, the dad of one returned home to see his loved ones and show them his Olympic medals. Tom shared highlights from his meaningful journey on his YouTube channel on Aug. 29.

After jetting back from Japan's capital, the first stop for Tom was to see his family in Plymouth, England. He was born in the port city, which is located in Devon in the southwest of England, and family on his dad's side still resides there.

In the video, Tom revealed things have been very busy for him following the Olympics with lots of meetings and exciting projects in the works, but he planned to use the downtime to relax and get some knitting done.

The athlete was widely photographed knitting during Tokyo 2020 and he made good use of the train time by knitting a cover for his Olympic medals!

Tom didn't film much during his Plymouth visit, but shared a number of photos with his loved ones. Additionally, he posted an adorable video with one of his 9-week-old relatives, Myla Aurora Daley. Sadly, she "wasn't impressed" with his medals!

After the journey to Plymouth, Tom jetted to Canada where he reunited with his husband, Dustin Lance Black, and their son, Robbie.

Following the nine-hour flight to Calgary, Dustin surprised Tom by wearing a Team GB kit when they met up at the airport.

Then it was time to see Robbie. Outside the house, there were signs that read "We heart you champion" and "Go Papa Go."

The YouTube video captured Robbie and Tom's heartwarming reunion. Tom also uploaded the video to Instagram which shows the two embracing and saying how much they love each other.

Once settled in, Tom and his family made cookies and Robbie got to play with some of the new toys his dad brought him. Unfortunately, Tom made the error of setting the oven temperature wrong because he didn't realize it was in Fahrenheit!

Tom has also been sharing some of the fun things he and his loved ones are doing in Calgary via his Instagram. They recently went to the Calgary Tower and snapped some adorable photos of the incredible view.

We hope Tom and his family enjoy Calgary!