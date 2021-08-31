The best photos of stars out and about at the Venice International Film Festival

The 2021 <Strong><a href=/tags/0/venice-international-film-festival>Venice International Film Festival</a></strong> kicks off Sept. 1 and celebrities have been arriving ahead of its launch, taking in private events and milling around one of the most romantic cities in the world. <p>With much of the world having been shut down due to the <strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic, Venice is the first opportunity many stars have had to hit the festival circuit since March 2020, aside from this year's <strong><a href=/tags/0/cannes>Cannes</a></strong>. And they look like they're loving it! <p>As much as we enjoy seeing celebrities looking glam on red carpets, we also love seeing them out and about, doing normal, everyday things, schmoozing and passing the time with each other. This gallery incorporates some of the best shots of stars doing just that at Venice. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best pics of stars captured out and about at Venice!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
Good friends director <strong>Pedro Almodovar</strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/penelope-cruz>Penelope Cruz</a></strong> were spotted out on Aug. 31. We love seeing them together. <p>Photo: &copy; Jacopo Raule/2021 Jacopo Raule
<strong><a href=/tags/0/maggie-gyllenhaal>Maggie Gyllenhaal</a></strong> and <strong>Peter Sarsgaard</strong> looked happy and very much in love as they arrived via water taxi on Aug. 31. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/sarah-gadon>Sarah Gadon</a></strong> looked elegant in a very summery and chic suit as she arrived on Aug. 31. <p>Photo: &copy; Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/isabelle-huppert>Isabelle Huppert</a></strong> is known for her glamorous red carpet looks, and arrived at Venice dressed in casual chic and carrying a tote. Celebs are just like us in many ways! <p>Photo: &copy; Jacopo Raule/2021 Jacopo Raule
<strong><a href=/tags/0/kirsten-dunst>Kirsten Dunst</a></strong>, who is pregnant with her and <strong>Jesse Plemons</strong>'s second child, also looked casually cool in a fall jacket and jeans as she arrived on Aug. 31. <p>Photo: &copy; Jacopo Raule/2021 Jacopo Raule
We love seeing stars supported by their parents! <strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-bosworth>Kate Bosworth</a></strong> and her mom <strong>Patricia</strong> were spotted holding hands in Venice on Aug. 31. <p>Photo: &copy; Photopix/GC Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/vin-diesel>Vin Diesel</a></strong> has been making thumbs up and heart signs at every single camera he's seen in Venice since he arrived this weekend, and we're very here for it. <p>Photo: &copy; Photopix/GC Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/travis-barker>Travis Barker</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/kourtney-kardashian>Kourtney Kardashian</a></strong> cuddled up to each other on a water taxi as they arrived on Aug. 31. <p>Photo: &copy; Photopix/GC Images
