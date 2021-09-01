Venice Film Festival 2021: The must-see looks on the red carpet

The 2021 <a href=/tags/0/venice-international-film-festival><strong>Venice International Film Festival</a></strong> kicked off Sept. 1, and the biggest stars in Hollywood are stepping out! <p>With much of the world having been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Venice is the first opportunity many stars have had to hit the festival circuit since March 2020, aside from this year's <a href=/tags/0/cannes><strong>Cannes</a></strong>. And they look like they're loving it! <p>Red carpet opportunities have been very limited over the last 18 months, and Venice always has plenty of glam and stunningly beautiful style. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see some of the most beautiful red carpet looks from this year's Venice International Film Festival!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/penelope-cruz>Penelope Cruz</a></strong> looked stunning in a black-and-white <Strong><a href=/tags/0/chanel>Chanel</strong></a> Couture gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Twin sisters <strong><a href=/tags/0/lady-eliza-spencer>Lady Eliza Spencer</a></strong> and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/lady-amelia-spencer>Lady Amelia Spencer</a></strong> looked incredible glamorous on the red carpet for <i>Madres Paralelas</i> on Sept. 1. <p>Photo: &copy; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Image
<strong><a href=/tags/0/helen-mirren>Helen Mirren</a></strong> looked shiny and happy in silver blue <Strong><a href=/tags/0/dolce-and-gabbana>Dolce & Gabbana</strong></a> gown on the <I>Madres Paralelas</I> red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/cynthia-erivo><strong>Cynthia Erivo</a></strong> looked incredible in this look, with a thigh-high slit. <p>Photo: &copy; Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/sarah-gadon>Sarah Gadon</a></strong> looked breathtakingly beautiful on the <I>Madres Paralelas</I> red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/isabelle-huppert>Isabelle Huppert</a></strong> looked effortlessly gorgeous at the <I>Madres Paralelas</I> red carpet, stepping out in her second amazing look of the day. <p>Photo: &copy; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
