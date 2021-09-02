The must-see looks from the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The GQ Men of the Year Awards took place on the evening of Sept. 1 with many celebrities stepping out to the Tate Modern in London for the glitzy event. <p>Stars, including <a href=/tags/0/ellie-goulding><strong>Ellie Goulding</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/emma-corrin><strong>Emma Corrin</strong></a>, <a href=/tags/0/rege-jean-page><strong>Regé-Jean Page</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/idris-elba><strong>Idris Elba</strong></a>, were in top fashion form, looking their most dapper and glam. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best looks from the GQ Awards.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK, Mike Marsland/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a>'s <a href=/tags/0/emma-corrin><strong>Emma Corrin</strong></a> wore a breezy black look courtesy of <strong>Roker</strong> and <strong>Harris Reed</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK
<a href=/tags/0/alexa-chung><strong>Alexa Chung</strong></a> shone bright in a corset top, sequinned skirt and feather boa. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK
Supermodel <a href=/tags/0/jourdan-dunn><strong>Jourdan Dunn</strong></a> sizzled in a black <a href=/tags/0/boss><strong>BOSS</strong></a> slip dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/sabrina-elba><strong>Sabrina</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/idris-elba><strong>Idris Elba</strong></a> were the hosts of the evening and they were both outfitted in black <a href=/tags/0/boss><strong>BOSS</strong></a> ensembles. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK
<a href=/tags/0/maisie-williams><strong>Maisie Williams</strong></a> brought glamour to the GQ Awards in a black gown embellished with gold from the <a href=/tags/0/alexander-mcqueen><strong>Alexander McQueen</strong></a> archives. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK
<a href=/tags/0/rege-jean-page><strong>Regé-Jean Page</strong></a> was dashing in a green <strong>Stephen Webster</strong> suit. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<strong>Anais Gallagher</strong> was effortlessly cool in silky coordinates. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/ed-sheeran><strong>Ed Sheeran</strong></a> made a colourful statement in a <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> jacket that got the approval of <a href=/tags/0/elton-john><strong>Elton John</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK
<a href=/tags/0/kathryn-newton><strong>Kathryn Newton</strong></a> brought some romance in a flowing <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK
New mom <a href=/tags/0/ellie-goulding><strong>Ellie Goulding</strong></a> was radiant in a pastel look with shoes to match. <p>Photo: &copy; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/bridgerton><strong><em>Bridgerton</em></strong></a>'s <strong>Jonathan Bailey</strong> was sharp-suited in <strong>Brunello Cucinelli</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Model <strong>Neelam Gill</strong> was a beauty in a <strong>Khaite</strong> dress rounded out with <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a> jewels and <a href=/tags/0/jimmy-choo><strong>Jimmy Choo</strong></a> shoes. <p>Photo: &copy; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Clad in <strong>Dunhill</strong>, <a href=/tags/0/rafferty-law><strong>Rafferty Law</strong></a> topped his suit off with a trendy cardigan. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/winnie-harlow><strong>Winnie Harlow</strong></a> turned heads in a playful orange dress accented with a gold bodice. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Marsland/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/prince-harry><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> surprised everyone when he made a debonair appearance in a classic tuxedo to present the final award of the evening via video link. <p>Photo: &copy; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss UK
