Kristen Stewart's Chanel Haute Couture dress from the 'Spencer' poster took 1,054 hours of work By Heather Cichowski

Kristen Stewart transforms into Princess Diana in the forthcoming biopic Spencer. The highly anticipated film recently released its teaser trailer and poster, and in latter, the American actress captured the People's Princess thanks to her blonde hair and Chanel Haute Couture gown.

Neon Rated recently shared a post to Instagram which offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the recreation of Kristen's Chanel gown in the movie poster. The marvellous strapless style took more than 1,054 hours to make and it is a recreation of a Chanel Haute Couture gown from the Spring/Summer 1988 collection.

The recreation couldn't be more appropriate because Kristen is a longtime Chanel ambassador and Diana was also a fan of the brand. Spencer also takes place in 1991 over Christmas at the Royal Family's Sandringham estate, so the original gown was from the era the film is set. (The biopic, which is directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín, will specifically look at the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles, who is played by Jack Farthing.)

The series of images Neon Rated released capture the detailed work that went into recreating the strapless gown at the Chanel atelier.

They show the skilled handiwork of the team, including in the layers of tulle and the sequinned embroidery.

Before the teaser trailer was released, the Spencer poster was shared at the end of August. The emotional image captured Kristen in the Chanel gown with her body and face turned away from the camera.

Every fairy tale ends.

Kristen Stewart is Diana Spencer.

A glimpse at Pablo Larraín's SPENCER.

In Theaters Nov. 5 pic.twitter.com/EmN1csiMKA — NEON (@neonrated) August 25, 2021

Spencer will have its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3 then it will screen at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival. The biopic will be released in cinemas on Nov. 5.