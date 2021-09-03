Kristen Stewart looked so glam at the 'Spencer' premiere in Venice By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper

Kristen Stewart turned heads when she stepped out to the Spencer world premiere at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival on Sept. 3. The actress debuted a new hair colour and a breathtakingly cool outfit.

Kristen, who portrays Princess Diana in the biopic, looked like a dream in a pale seafoam layered look from Chanel. The Chanel Couture Fall/Winter 2021 outfit featured a longline tunic top with lace trim and a trailing black bow at the gathered waist. She paired it with coordinating trousers and white Christian Louboutin pumps.

The 31-year-old accessorized with dainty jewelry, including a camellia choker necklace and a delicate ring.

The actress looked like she had a ball on the red carpet as she smiled for the cameras. She also posed with Spencer director Pablo Larraín.

Kristen's dramatic new hair colour was created by Daniel Moon and her hair was styled by Adir Abergel. Christophe Danchaud did the actress's soft makeup using Chanel Beauty products.

Kristen was outffitted in Chanel at the Spencer photocall earlier on Sept. 3. The American actress is a longtime brand ambassador for the French label and she selected a black tweed playsuit trimmed with golden hardware for the daytime event.

She accessorized with black pumps accented with pearly heels. Her new ginger hair was fastened into a low ponytail.

The night before, Kristen debuted her new hair colour at a Spencer dinner hosted by Chanel. Her glam squad captured pictures of the actress looking supremely chic at the nighttime event in a heavily embellished Chanel tweed jacket and coordinating ivory trousers.

Kristen can also be seen in a Chanel Haute Couture gown in the Spencer movie poster. The poster and teaser trailer were released at the end of August. The exquisite dress took the team over 1,054 hours to complete and it is an exact recreation of a vintage dress.