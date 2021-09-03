Drake's mom leaves him sweet note ahead of 'Certified Lover Boy' album release By Heather Cichowski

Drake's Certified Lover Boy album finally dropped on Sept. 3. Ahead of the exciting launch, the Canadian rapper's mother, Sandi Graham, showed support for her son and his incredible achievements.

Drake shared a series of teasers in the lead-up to the album launch on his Instagram Stories, including of red roses and a handwritten note. The sweet card appeared to accompany the flowers and it was from Sandi.

The card was written in a poem-like style.

"It's finally come," the heart-warming message started.

"The countdown has reached one / With each new album my heart skips a beat / Being your mother has been my life's greatest treat.

"It's been a long hard road together / Now there's one more day to go.

"I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know," Sandi penned.

She signed the card, "Love you more now and forever." Sandi added a heart at the end.

Like Drake's mom, fans have eagerly been awaiting new music from him. The 34-year-old has had to deal with delays while making Certified Lover Boy. The album was already delayed this year because Drake had to undergo knee surgery.

Recently, the Toronto native disclosed that he had previously tested positive for COVID-19. It is not known whether that caused further delays to the album.

It is wonderful to see Drake's Certified Lover Boy album finally out and to see such support from his mother.

Drake and Sandi have a very close relationship. They have attended a number of red carpet events together over the years and he has praised his mother on social media.

For Mother's Day, the rapper shared a series of throwback photos of Sandi on Instagram as part of his Better World Fragrance launch.



Sandi can be heard reciting lines about how being a mother is "invaluable." Her moving statement ends, "The role of mother never comes to an end, never."