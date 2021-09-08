Tom Daley shares the first video of his 'Canada Chronicles' as he visits the Calgary Tower and Olympic Park with son Robbie By Heather Cichowski

Tom Daley is enjoying his time in Calgary, and has shared a new YouTube video about his adventures! The Olympic gold medallist posted the first video of his Canada Chronicles on Sept. 5.

The clip captures the British diver after he has reunited with his husband, Dustin Lance Black, their son, Robbie, and Tom's mother, Debbie Daley. The family is in Calgary as Dustin films a television show, and they are exploring their new surroundings.

In the adorable video, Tom, Debbie and Robbie take a visit to the Calgary Olympic Park and go up the Calgary Tower.

Robbie "loved" going up the tower and watching the video of it.

Tom had previously shared photos from their thrilling visit to the Calgary Tower on his Instagram.

"Had a really fun little adventure with my little man today! We have driven past the Calgary Tower every day and we finally went up to take a look!" the athlete explained of his and Robbie's visit to the attraction.

Later in the video, Robbie tells his papa, "I'm excited you're back," as the family drive to the Olympic Park.

Tom spoke about all the summer-related activities visitors can now do at the park and explained how that will likely be very different in a few months with all the snow.

At the end of the video, Tom asked his 1.2 million followers to offer suggestions on things he and the family could do in the Canadian city. Some ideas included visiting Dinosaur Provincial Park, the Royal Tyrrell Museum, the Calgary Zoo and going rafting on the Bow River, as well as taking a trip to Banff. Some recommended local eats.

Calgarians should keep their eyes peeled in case they see the Olympian in their city!

On Sept. 7, Canadian Olympic diver Caeli McKay uploaded a photo with Tom and Robbie on Stephen Avenue Walk.

"My lunch date was better than yours," she captioned the post with a winking face emoji.

MORE: Tom Daley shares heartwarming video of reuniting with his family in England and Canada after Olympics



In an earlier YouTube video, the Olympian shared his heartwarming return following the Tokyo Summer Olympics to England then to Canada.The vlog captured Tom reconnecting with his family in Plymouth before he jetted to Calgary to reunite with Dustin and Robbie.

The dad of one also uploaded a video to YouTube that highlighted the moment he was reunited with Robbie.

The heartwarming clip captures father and son in a loving embrace as Dustin films the loving moment.

We look forward to the next instalment of Tom's Canada Chronicles!