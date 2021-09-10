Katharine McPhee shares first photos of son Rennie’s face during Canada trip By Heather Cichowski

Katharine McPhee and David Foster recently enjoyed some time in the music producer's native Canada. Katharine shared a photo dump of the vacation to her Instagram and one of the highlights was seeing their son Rennie's face for the first time!

The couple welcomed the healthy baby boy in February 2021. After confirming that Rennie was born, Katharine has shared photos of the little guy on social media, but they have never showed his full face. The images of Rennie uploaded on Sept. 9 capture the proud mama holding her 6-month-old son and kissing him.



The singer captioned the post, "Canada photo dump" and the series of images showed picturesque shots of the holiday, her outfits from the trip and a sweet moment with her mom, Peisha.

The first photo of Katharine and Rennie with his face visible shows mother and son in a gorgeous garden. She is waving at the camera with one hand and has her other one around Rennie. The little one wears a baby grow and a baseball cap.

The other shot of Rennie depicts Katharine giving him a big kiss as she snuggles up to him. They are outside against a beautiful sky that highlights the glorious Canadian landscape.

It was first thought Katharine was expecting when she and David were seen allegedly shopping for baby supplies in October 2020. The American Idol alum later confirmed she was pregnant. During an appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna in March, the 37-year-old revealed the baby's name.

Rennie is the first child for Katharine and the first son for David. The 16-time GRAMMY winner has five grown daughters from previous relationships: Allison, 51, Amy, 48, Sara, 40, Erin, 39, and Jordan, 35.