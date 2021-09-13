2021 MTV Video Music Awards: All the red carpet looks you need to see

The <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/2021-vmas"><strong>2021 MTV VMAs</strong></a> brought back the red carpet after the <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/coronavirus">coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic and <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/covid-19"><strong> COVID-19</strong></a> lockdown saw a scaled-down event last year. On Sept. 12, celebrities graced the <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/vmas"><strong>VMAs</strong></a> red carpet at Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, in the bold, unexpected and show-stopping looks the awards are known for. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best outfits from the 2021 MTV VMAs.</strong> <p>Photos: © Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/billy-porter><strong>Billy Porter</strong></a> was sensational in a silver suit and platforms. <p>Photo: &copy; Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/simone-biles><strong>Simone Biles</strong></a> glowed in a one-shouldered gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/ciara><strong>Ciara</strong></a> was alluring in a black lace gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
<a href=/tags/0/shay-mitchell><strong>Shay Mitchell</strong></a> looked incredible in a patterned red dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
<a href=/tags/0/ed-sheeran><strong>Ed Sheeran</strong></a> was sharp in a <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> jacket and button-down at the VMAs. <p>Singer <strong>Maisie Peters</strong> was edgy in a black leather dress and platform boots. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Kim/FilmMagic
<a href=/tags/0/billie-eilish><strong>Billie Eilish</strong></a> surprised with a bob haircut and billowing all-black outfit. <p>Photo: &copy; Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage
<a href=/tags/0/megan-fox><strong>Megan Fox</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/machine-gun-kelly><strong>Machine Gun Kelly</strong></a> rocked dramatic looks. <p>The actress was clad in <strong>Mugler</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
Supermodel <a href=/tags/0/winnie-harlow><strong>Winnie Harlow</strong></a> showed some leg in a cream jacket, cut-off shorts and major jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
<a href=/tags/0/travis-barker><strong>Travis Barker</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/kourtney-kardashian><strong>Kourtney Kardashian</strong></a> were perfectly coordinated in bold black looks. <p>She rocked an <strong>Olivier Theyskens</strong> dress with lace-up detail, <a href=/tags/0/prada><strong>Prada</strong></a> bag and <a href=/tags/0/Manolo-Blahnik><strong>Manolo Blahnik</strong></a> heeled sandals. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
<a href=/tags/0/paris-hilton><strong>Paris Hilton</strong></a> lit up the red carpet in a bedazzled long-sleeved dress by <strong>The Blonds</strong> and matching pumps. <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
<strong>Mod Sun</strong> and <a href=/tags/0/avril-lavigne><strong>Avril Lavigne</strong></a> were a cute and colourful couple at the MTV VMAs. <p>The Canadian singer mixed an <strong>Area</strong> suit with <strong>Cristahlea</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/lil-nas-x><strong>Lil Nas X</strong></a> graced the red carpet in a gorgeous lavender <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> look with flowing train and embellished jacket. <p>Photo: &copy; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Doja-Cat><strong>Doja Cat</strong></a> turned heads in a statement-making layered look from <a href=/tags/0/vivienne-westwood><strong>Vivienne Westwood</strong></a> with sky-high shoes. <p>Photo: &copy; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/shawn-mendes><strong>Shawn Mendes</strong></a> sported a breezy white look. <p>The Canadian singer donned <a href=/tags/0/david-yurman><strong>David Yurman</strong></a> jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
<a href=/tags/0/tinashe><strong>Tinashe</strong></a>'s lace-up pants and bra top had a 2000s mood. <p>Photo: &copy; Jason Kempin/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Camila-Cabello><strong>Camila Cabello</strong></a> was all wrapped up in a red and pink gown from <strong>Alexis Mabille</strong> featuring a dramatic draped bow detail at the hips. <p>Photo: &copy; Rob Kim/FilmMagic
<a href=/tags/0/normani><strong>Normani</strong></a> demonstrated that you can definitely still wear white after Labour Day with her sexy separates courtesy of <strong>Patrycja Pagas</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
