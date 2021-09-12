Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are engaged! By Zach Harper

Wedding bells are ringing for Britney Spears! The pop superstar and boyfriend Sam Asghari are engaged and announced their happy news on Sept. 12.

Rumours the couple were set to tie the knot have been circulating for a while. Just this week, Sam shared photos of what looked like an engagement ring on Instagram, which set the internet alight. He later said his account was hacked and the images were Photoshopped.

But on Sept. 12, Britney and Sam shared a video on the singer's Instagram account with her showing off a huge sparkler – albeit on her right hand. Brandon Cohen, Sam's manager, later confirmed the two are engaged.

"The couple made their longstanding relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," he told Us Weekly.

As for the ring, it was designed by New York City's Roman Malayev.

Britney met Sam while shooting the "Slumber Party" music video in 2016 and they started dating just after. He's stood by her and been a huge source of support in her life since, and reports have said the two very much want to have children.

Fans will know Britney was previously married to Jason Alexander in 2004 and later to Kevin Federline from that year to 2007. She had two sons, Preston and Jayden, with Kevin.

Congrats to Britney and Sam!