Met Gala 2021: All the head-turning red carpet looks you need to see

<strong>By Heather Cichowski and Zach Harper</strong> <p>Fashion's biggest night is back! <p>The 2021 <strong><a href=/tags/0/met-gala>Met Gala</a></strong> made its highly anticipated return to the Metropolitan Museum in New York on Sept. 13. It had been postponed from the usual first Monday in May to the second Monday in September because of the <strong><a href=/tags/0/coronavirus>coronavirus</a></strong> pandemic. <p>There might have been a delay to the stylish event due to <strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</a></strong>, but the show-stopping looks were certainly worth the wait. A-listers leaned into the theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion with gusto and interpreted it in many head-turning ways. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best and boldest outfits from the 2021 Met Gala.</strong> <p>Photos: © Getty Images
The living legend who is <strong><a href=/tags/0/lil-nas-x>Lil Nas X</a></strong> pulled off not one, not two, but three looks and proceeded to unveil them all in one of the greatest fashion moments in recent memory. <p>He began by showing up in a custom <strong><a href=/tags/0/versace>Versace</a></strong ensemble topped off with a massive cape... <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
... and stepped out of it to reveal a golden suit of armour, also by Versace... <p>Photo &copy; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
... and then removed that, stepping out of it to reveal a golden bodysuit covered in crystals, also by Versace. Legend! <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<strong><a href=/tags/0/kim-kardashian>Kim Kardashian</a></strong> is known for her Met Gala outfits, and she did not disappoint this year! She dressed completely in black, covering herself head-to-toe in <strong><a href=/tags/0/balenciaga>Balenciaga</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/kendall-jenner>Kendall Jenner</a></strong>'s dress was inspired by <strong><a href=/tags/0/audrey-hepburn>Audrey Hepburn</a></strong> in <I>My Fair Lady</I>. The entirely sheer gown was adorned with hundreds of jewels because of course it was. <p>Photo: &copy; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Queen <STRONG><a href=/tags/0/rihanna>Rihanna</a></strong> looked unbelievable in a gorgeous black gown and matching headwear. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/jennifer-lopez>Jennifer Lopez</a></strong> looked like the world's most glamorous cowgirl in this <Strong><a href=/tags/0/ralph-lauren>Ralph Lauren</a></strong> ensemble. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/justin-bieber>Justin Bieber</a></strong> and <Strong> <a href=/tags/0/hailey-bieber>Hailey Bieber</a></strong> looked very glam in two simple black-and-white looks. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/serena-williams>Serena Williams</strong></a> looked like the living legend she is in a custom <strong><a href=/tags/0/gucci>Gucci</a></strong> bodysuit, which she paired with a pink feather boa cape. Her hair was pleated Old Hollywood-style, and her husband <strong><a href=/tags/0/alexis-ohanian>Alexis Ohanian</a></strong> stood by looking at her in admiration as they arrived. <p>Photo: &copy; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Her sister <strong><a href=/tags/0/venus-williams>Venus Williams</a></strong> looked equally amazing in a similarly-coloured dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/dan-levy>Dan Levy</a></strong> looked incredible in a custom design by <strong>Jonathan Anderson</strong> and <strong>Loewe</strong> built on an image from artist and activist <Strong>David Wojnarovicz</strong>. <p>"We wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility," Dan wrote on Instagram, "acknowledging how artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message. <p>"Tonight, we're celebrating the resilience, the love and the joy of the community while honouring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon." <p>He added the Loewe made a donation to Visual AIDS, which promotes HIV/AIDS awareness and education. <p>Photo: &copy; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Newly engaged <strong><a href=/tags/0/kate-hudson>Kate Hudson</a></strong> showed off not only her engagement ring, but her incredible abs in this pink, midriff-baring look completely with a feather boa. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/billie-eilish>Billie Eilish</a></strong> exuded old Hollywood glam in a type of look we've never seen from her before! Her gorgeous dress was by Oscar de la Renta. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/jennifer-hudson>Jennifer Hudson</a></strong> looked unbelievable in a red <strong>AZ Factory</strong> dress. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/naomi-osaka>Naomi Osaka</a></strong> looked incredible in <strong>Louis Vuitton</strong>, and her beauty look was equally amazing! <p>Photo: &copy; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/shawn-mendes>Shawn Mendes</a></strong> and <Strong><a href=/tags/0/camila-cabello>Camila Cabello</strong></a> made their Met Gala debuts in two very different looks. Shawn wore a leather jacket and black pants with cowboy boots, while she looked amazing in a purple skirt and crop top with matching makeup. <p>Photo: &copy; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/kristen-stewart>Kristen Stewart</a></strong> looked amazing in a pink sequinned blouse. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/simone-biles>Simone Biles</a></strong> looked gorgeous in an <strong>Area</strong> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
<strong><a href=/tags/0/gabrielle-union>Gabrielle Union</a></strong>'s stunning gown took 1,400 hours to create! <p>Photo: &copy; Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue
<strong><a href=/tags/0/iman>Iman</strong></a> looked like an absolute goddess on the red carpet, wearing a dress from <Strong>Harris Reed</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/kit-harington>Kit Harington</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/rose-leslie>Rose Leslie</a></strong> also attended their first Met Gala and looked so glam! He wore a <strong>St. Laurent</strong> suit, while she wore a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<Strong><a href=/tags/0/sharon-stone>Sharon Stone</a></strong> chose a unique caped black gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/brooklyn-beckham>Brooklyn Beckham</a></strong> and fiancée <strong>Nicola Peltz</strong> looked very loved up on the red carpet, and she stunned in a gorgeous pink <strong><a href=/tags/0/valentino>Valentino</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/lupita-nyongo>Lupita Nyong'o</strong></a> looked stunning in denim! <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/kaia-gerber>Kaia Gerber</a></strong> made her Met Gala debut in an Oscar de la Renta gown that is a recreation of <strong>Bianca Jagger</strong>'s Halston gown from the event's 1981 year. <p>Photo: &copy; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/yara-shahidi>Yara Shahidi</a></strong> looked like a total princess in a beautiful gown which had a train. She paired it with a very royal headband, elbow-length gloves and a gorgeous diamond necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
<strong><a href=/tags/0/timothee-chalamet>Timothée Chalamet</strong></a> certainly took the theme to heart, wearing a jacket and tie that wouldn't look out of place in the 1800s, baggy pants and Converse Chuck Taylors. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Gold was definitely in this year! <strong>Mary J. Blige</strong> shimmered in absolute glory in this beautiful gown with a train, thigh-high slit and v-neck cut. <p>Photo: &copy; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
<strong><a href=/tags/0/emily-blunt>Emily Blunt</a></strong> looked like a futuristic princess in a <a href=/tags/0/miu-miu>Miu Miu</strong></a> dress with a very out-of-this-world headpiece, which her stylist said was inspired by Hollywood great <strong>Hedy Lamar</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/winnie-harlow>Winnie Harlow</a></strong> chose an incredible patterned <strong>Iris Van Herpen</strong> jumpsuit. <p>Photo: &copy; Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/megan-fox>Megan Fox</strong></a> looked beautiful in a look <strong>Dita Von Teese</strong> would also love, with cutouts along her torso and hips. <p>Photo: &copy; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/chloe-and-halle>Chloe and Halle</strong></a> looked so angelic in their incredible outfits, holding hands on the red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/karlie-kloss>Karlie Kloss</a></strong> looked unbelievable in red <strong><a href=/tags/0/carolina-herrera>Carolina Herrera</a></strong> gown with a train and floral detailing. Her earrings were by <strong><a href=/tags/0/de-beers>De Beers</strong></a> <p>Photo: &copy; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Host <strong><a href=/tags/0/keke-palmer>Kele Palmer</a></strong> looked spectacular in a sparkly, backless gown by <strong><a href=/tags/0/sergio-hudson>Sergio Hudson</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/ella-emhoff>Ella Emhoff</strong></a>, U.S. Vice President <strong><a href=/tags/0/kamala-harris>Kamala Harris</a></strong>'s stepdaughter, looked gorgeous in a mesh <strong><a href=/tags/0/Adidas>Adidas</a></strong> x <strong><a href=/tags/0/stella-mccartney>Stella McCartney</a></strong> bodysuit. <strong><a href=/tags/0/julia-garner>Julia Garner</a></strong> wore a fishnet Stella McCartney dress overtop of an Adidas x Stella bodysuit of her own. <p>Photo: &copy; Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images
<strong>Emma Chamberlain</strong> looked incredible in a <strong><a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton>Louis Vuitton</a></strong> minidress that had an asymmetrical hem and cutouts. Her makeup was done by stylist <strong>Kelsey Deenihan Fisher</strong> with <strong>x luxe BYREDO</strong> products. <p>Photo: &copy; John Shearer/WireImage
<I>Vogue</I> Editor-in-Chief <strong><a href=/tags/0/anna-wintour>Anna Wintour</a></strong> chose a custom floral gown by <Strong><a href=/tags/0/oscar-de-la-renta>Oscar de la Renta</a></strong> with ruffled sleeves. <p>Photo: &copy; Theo Wargo/Getty Images
<I>Broad City</I> star <Strong>Ilana Glazer</strong> came in a featured gown with a unique pattern. <p>Photo: &copy; Mike Coppola/Getty Images
