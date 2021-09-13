Avril Lavigne looked beautiful in this eyeshadow palette in red carpet debut with Mod Sun the 2021 MTV VMAs By Heather Cichowski

Avril Lavigne looked absolutely gorgeous at the 2021 MTV VMAs. The Canadian singer showed off her signature "Sk8er Boi" style with a glamorous finish – and she had a pretty pink makeup look to match as she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Mod Sun.

Avril's makeup was courtesy of makeup artist Adam Burrell using KVD Beauty. He enhanced the songwriter's eyes with a combination of Tattoo Liner in Trooper ($27.50), a satin black, and the Planet Fanatic Fully Recyclable Eyeshadow Palette ($61). The limited-edition eyeshadow palette features 14 vegan shades inspired by Earth’s terrains. Adam chose the pink tones to play up the bubblegum colours in Avril's outfit.

The "Complicated" singer's brows were naturally defined and her skin had a clean, radiant finish from natural contouring and the Everlasting Blush in Foxglove ($35). The cheek colour is a flattering dusty rose shade.

PHOTOS: 2021 MTV Video Music Awards: All the red carpet looks you need to see

Avril's makeup was completed with a slick of the XO High Shine Lip Gloss in Petunia ($26).

Avril's long blonde hair was styled in her signature stick-straight finish. Session Hairstylist Lauren Bates rounded out the hairdo with a soft parting.

Maeve Reilly, who also styles Hailey Bieber, outfitted Avril for the 2021 MTV VMAs. Avril wore a joyful hot pink plaid pantsuit from Area featuring a heart-shaped cutout in the jacket. She completed her fun-loving outfit with a shimmering bra top by Cristahlea and equally shiny jewels and bag from Jimmy Choo.

It was a very memorable return to the MTV Video Music Awards considering the 36-year-old was last at the awards 18 years ago! She previously attended in 2003 and opted for a punky pink and black outfit for that show.