Jennifer Aniston on David Schwimmer dating rumours: 'Really? That's my brother!' By Heather Cichowski

Friends fans were riveted when David Schwimmer revealed during the Friends reunion that he had a "major crush" on Jennifer Aniston while filming the iconic series and she "reciprocated" it. Shortly after, the rumour mill went into overdrive that the stars were dating!

Now, Jennifer is speaking out about the whisperings of a real-life Ross and Rachel romance.

"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother!" Jennifer recently told Entertainment Tonight.

But the actress admitted she could "understand" fans' fascination behind the now-viral reports.

"It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams, to come true," she reasoned.

Back in August, David's rep shot down rumours the actor and Jennifer were an item. David split with Zoe Buckman in 2017 and Jennifer broke up with Justin Theroux in 2018 after a few years of marriage and almost seven years together.

David memorably explained during the Friends: The Reunion special how he and Jennifer might have had crushes on each other, but they were never more than friends.

"At some point, we were crushing hard on each other," he said. "But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

The Friends: The Reunion special was finally released on May 27, 2021 on HBO Max after it had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The TV event featured all six Friends actors back on Stage 24 at Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif., which is where the original series was shot from 1994 to 2004.

There were countless highlights from the special, including surprise celebrity guest appearances, the actors sharing behind-the-scenes insight and reminiscing about their experiences and even a fashion show.

The cast also participated in script readings. One of the very memorable moments was when Jennifer and David looked back at the moment where Ross and Rachel first got together.

See their 2021 table read below: