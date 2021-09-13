Kate Hudson and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa are engaged! By Zach Harper

The 42-year-old star and her musician and actor boyfriend revealed their happy news on Sept. 13 as they took to Instagram to post a loved-up snap showing them kissing on a beach.

"Let's go!" Kate wrote, using a bride and groom emoji and a church emoji to reveal the couple's news.

Kate and Danny have been together since 2016, though they've known each other since the actress was 23 years old. The two met through Sara and Erin Foster, an actress and TV writer who are her best friends. The two also happen to be Danny's stepsisters.

Two years after Kate and Danny started dating, they welcomed a daughter together, Rani Rose. She features prominently in Kate's social media posts, which also often include Kate's two other children, Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 10.

Ryder is Kate's son from her first marriage to Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, and Bingham is her son from her relationship with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy.

We imagine Kate and Danny's relationship will give the family much to celebrate this week. No doubt Kate's mom, Hollywood legend Goldie Hawn, will take to social media to celebrate the couple soon. It will likely give Kate, her brother Oliver Hudson and his family and Goldie and husband Kurt Russell a lot to look forward to!

Congrats to Kate and Danny!