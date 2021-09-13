Dan Levy makes his Met Gala debut in poignant outfit that celebrates LGBTQ+ love and resilience By Heather Cichowski

Dan Levy attended his very first Met Gala on the evening of Sept. 13 when he stepped out to fashion's biggest night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The Schitt's Creek star made a style statement while also raising awareness about an important figure and causes linked to the LGBTQ community.

Before Dan graced the iconic red carpet, he gave fans a preview of his highly embellished outfit on social media and explained the meaning behind it.

"A big heartfelt thank you to @cartier for so generously welcoming and accessorizing me tonight," he wrote on Instagram. "What I’ve so long admired about the Costume Institute is its commitment to educate and inspire people through fashion," the Canadian star began.

He explained how he was outfitted in a custom Loewe look that was crafted by the house's Creative Director Jonathan Anderson. Through their collaboration, they took the 2021 Met Gala theme of "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and used it to help support the estate of late American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarowicz.

Dan's multicoloured pastel outfit with dramatic shoulders began with an image of two men kissing from the late artist's work.

"We wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility - acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarowicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message," explained Dan.

"Tonight, we’re celebrating the resilience, the love, and the joy of the community while honoring a crucial American voice that was taken from us too soon," he said of David, who sadly passed away in 1992 at the age of 37 from AIDS.

Dan revealed in his post that in celebration of their Met Gala collaboration, Loewe made a donation to Visual AIDS, an organization that the late artist supported. Visual AIDS strives to promote AIDS awareness and education by supporting HIV+ artists and fostering important conversations.

The artwork was surrounded by shimmering waves of embellishment and framed by a map print on the exaggerated sleeves and trousers. Dan grounded the ensemble with chunky black combat boots with golden hardware and flower sprays.

He did not have on his signature glasses and his hair was slicked gown. The actor carried a clutch that also featured one of David's works, Untitled 1990-91.