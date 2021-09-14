Lil Nas X absolutely slays in three looks at the 2021 Met Gala By Heather Cichowski

There were countless moments of awe-inspiring style at the 2021 Met Gala, with stars putting on their boldest and brightest looks to celebrate fashion's biggest night at long last. But Lil Nas X stole the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum in New York with not one, not two, but three gorgeous golden ensembles that told a story.

The fashion icon made his Met Gala debut on Sept. 13 wearing a richly embroidered gold cape from Versace. The robe's flowing skirts pooled as the star walked up the iconic steps at the Met. The bespoke look was designed by Donatella Versace and "represents concealing one's true self," according to the brand.

The fashion fiesta continued when Lil Nas X took off the regal robe (with the help of assistants) to reveal a second outfit. This second act was a dramatic suit of golden armour, also from Versace, in the Italian label's signature gold The armour was also adorned with a Medusa, which Versace said was "a symbol of protection from the prejudices [the singer/songwriter] faced as a Black, queer person."

The suit of armour and golden shoes complemented the 22-year-old's shimmering makeup and grill.

The feast of fashion wasn't quite over because the "Montero" singer shed his metallic armour to reveal a slinky bodysuit for his third and final look of the 2021 Met Gala.

He carried the regal golden theme home with his third Versace ensemble. The bodysuit featured a zipper closure and it was decorated with black and gold rhinestones and the brand's signature pattern. Lil Nas X accessorized the outfit with a gold chain choker and black platform boots. This beautiful look represented "living life as your true, unguarded self."





The rapper's trifecta of head-turning outfits come a day after he wowed on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs in a lavender Atelier Versace suit.

Most of the time at the Met Gala, celebrities make a statement with one show-stopping outfit. However, Lil Nas X is not the first A-lister to grace the red carpet multiple times in one Met Gala with different ensembles. Lady Gaga previously did at the 2019 Met Gala. The singer/actress also showcased a trio of looks.