TIFF 2021: Jessica Chastain, Dionne Warwick, Benedict Cumberbatch and more share their favourite lockdown films By Heather Cichowski

Many people discovered new favourite films while keeping safe at home from the coronavirus pandemic. Others fell in love with old favourites. Stars had similar experiences. During the 2021 TIFF Tribute Awards Press Conference on Sept. 11, celebrities shared some of their top COVID-19 lockdown films.

Jessica Chastain revealed that she had been reconnecting with an old favourite, Moonstruck, in which Cher turned in an Oscar-winning performance.

"I watched Moonstruck, like, four times," Jessica said of the 1987 film. "That movie is so good. And Cher is amazing in the film. And it just always makes you smile so it was just on my repeat."

Benedict Cumberbatch reminisced about watching films in outdoor cinemas in Greece while vacationing there when he was young and talked about his happiness of seeing them coming back. After discussing his formative cinema experiences, the British actor revealed he watched a lot of Alfred Hitchcock movies during lockdown, including 1954's Rear Window.

"And I absolutely loved Jojo Rabbit," Benedict stated about the 2019 war drama. "That's a very interesting view on a world gone terrifyingly wrong, but there's this sea of hope to see the possibility of good...It was satire on such a terrible time, but it made you feel hopeful as well."

Dionne Warwick explained that while she had been confined to her house for the past two years, she discovered Netflix and binged-watched two series.

"The first was this young man," Dionne explained, pointing to Benedict, "Sherlock Holmes."

"He kept me up very late at night," the 80-year-old explained. "I started watching Sherlock Holmes at six in the evening then at six the next morning, I was getting ready to go to bed."

Benedict said it made him "so happy" to hear she loved Sherlock.

The legend explained that her second quarantine go-to was Lucifer.

"Love me some Lucifer," she said of the television show. Dionne encouraged those who haven't seen both shows to start streaming.

What one are you going to watch first?