TIFF 2021: Eva Longoria shares how Kerry Washington supported her and how women can lift each other up By Heather Cichowski

On Sept. 13, EvaLongoria appeared in a special virtual event as part of TIFF, in which she opened up about how she's been supported by other women in the entertainment business, and shared how she thinks women can lift each other up.

The Zoom talk, which was hosted by L'Oréal Paris, saw the actress and director share so many incredible words of wisdom. Eva also spoke about how Kerry Washington supported her while they were working on a new project together, and she told Melissa Grelo about how women can push through imposter syndrome. Despite a very successful career in Hollywood, the 46-year-old explained these are still things she experiences.

Eva recounted how she and Kerry are working on a project together, but they were previously struggling to get it made because they couldn't find the right director for it. The former Scandal actress suggeste Eva should direct it.

"Kerry kept going, 'Why don't you direct it? Why don't you direct it?" the mom of one revealed.

Eva said she initially "didn't think she was ready" and thought she couldn't do the job, but Kerry thought pushed back at her assumptions.

"You are ready. You are capable. You should do it," she said Kerry told her.

The pair approached the studio about Eva directing, and Kerry explained Eva was the perfect fit for the job because she had the right tone for the film. And Eva got the job!

"If it wasn't for her telling me that, I don't think that I would have believed it for myself," remarked the Texas-born actress.

It is another credit the Latina actress can add to her long list of accomplishments. She recently directed the biopic of Richard Montañez, a Mexican-American who invented Flamin' Hot Cheetos.





"I think it's up to us as women to cultivate that sisterhood and link arms, and we be the cheerleaders for each other," explained Eva earlier in the conversation about women supporting women.

"Because sometimes that is all you need," she reasoned.