Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a kiss at the 2021 Met Gala By Heather Cichowski

There were so many unforgettable looks on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala, but one of the biggest highlights of the event was the romantic kiss between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck!

The couple were snapped by photographers at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Sept. 13. They posed with their arms around each other as they made their way inside the 2021 Met Gala celebrating "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" before they stopped in front of a leafy display and shared a kiss for the cameras.

Jennifer and Ben were both clad in face masks to keep everyone safe from COVID-19, but the non-medical masks didn't change the romantic mood of the photo. The love birds had their eyes closed and Jennifer held her phone in her left hand as she kissed her beau.

Prior to the sweet PDA moment, J.Lo sizzled on the red carpet in a dramatic Ralph Lauren gown and faux fur stole. She wore statement jewelry, a fedora and silver heels from DSW.

Ben and Jen previously had another PDA moment on the red carpet at the 2021 Venice International Film Festival. Fans were so thrilled to see the lovebirds attend the event together. They were first spotted enjoying a lovely ride in a water taxi before they stepped out holding hands.

The A-list couple later attended the premiere of Ben's new film The Last Duel. The event on Sept. 10 marked their debut red carpet as a reunited couple! Prior to their official red carpet debut, they went Instagram official in July.

Earlier this year, the pair rekindled their romance nearly 20 years after they were first an item. The former co-stars were previously engaged in 2002.