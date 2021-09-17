Kristen Stewart is full of praise for the two young stars who play Prince William and Prince Harry in 'Spencer' By Zach Harper

Princess Diana was a doting mother to her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Royal watchers were always enchanted by the devotion the late People's Princess showed to her boys, and her affection for them was always lovely to see, from their trip to Niagara Falls on their 1991 visit to Canada to the way she always threw her arms around both of them every time she saw them and much more.

Kristen Stewart is the latest star to portray the Princess of Wales on screen, starring as the royal icon in Pablo Larraín's new film Spencer, screening at this year's TIFF. The 31-year-old wanted to do as much justice to Diana's parenting as possible, which she's called central to who the royal icon's identity.

Doing that meant forging a bond with the two young actors playing William and Harry, Jack Nielen and Freddie Spry. So it shouldn't be surprising that she's full of praise for them.

"They were great actors, and they were really nice kids," Kristen said during an In Conversation With... event held during TIFF ahead of the film's first screening at the festival.

"I got really lucky. I really liked them. Not only were they incredibly smart and cool and funny and sweet, they just opened themselves up to this experience in a really beautiful way."

Kristen went on to say that while making the film, she was worried about several things, one of which was how she, Jack and Freddie would recreate the bond Diana shared with William and Harry on screen. But they all gelled really well, she said, and described a scene where Diana and the boys are playing a game, which she said went somewhat off-book – thanks to Jack and Freddie's intuitive acting.

"Remarkably, these kids knew a lot [about the royals]," Kristen continued as she praised them. "I mean, they're English – they've grown up in this culture that is very aware of the Royal Family, and there are certain lines that both of them threw in that were – from any adult person that was being in a movie, trying to portray a character, it would feel so on the nose, but it was so genuine from these kids.

"At one point, Harry goes, 'William do you want to be King one day?' It's like, 'Do you think they actually sit around and talk about this stuff?' But maybe they do. They must at some point.

"It was just really cool kind of following them and kind of letting them lead the way... They were beautiful little guys."

You can see Kristen portray Diana – and Jack and Freddie play William and Harry – in Spencer when it hits threa