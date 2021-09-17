How Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got ready for the 2021 Met Gala – and how to get his chipped manicure By Heather Cichowski

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello stunned on the red carpet of 2021 Met Gala in New York on Sept. 13. The celebrity couple celebrated the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion theme with outfits from American designer Michael Kors.

There have been so many photos of Camila and Shawn from fashion's biggest night, but we recently got to see fresh behind-the-scenes aspects before the couple stepped onto the red carpet on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's iconic steps.

Vogue shared a "Get Ready for the Met Gala" video with Shawn and Camila. It showed the stars preparing in separate rooms of the same hotel. We see their behind-the-scenes glam, including hair, makeup and nails. The video also captures the sweet interactions between the couple, including their FaceTime call and meeting up with Hailey and Justin Bieber ahead of stepping out on the red carpet.

In the video and on social media, Shawn's beauty squad shared the inspiration behind his Met Gala look. One of the iconic components was his intentionally chipped manicure from nail artist Betina Goldstein.

Betina painted the Canadian singer's nails with the Essie Nail Lacquer in Licorice ($10.99). The cool shade is a high-shine jet black which the brand describes as having a "rockstar attitude and sophisticated style" – making it perfect for Shawn's Met Gala look!

After hand-chipping the "Mercy" singer's nail art with a nail file, Betina applied a coat of the Essie Gel-Setter Top Coat ($12.99) for even more shine.

The manicurist recently shared a video of precisely how to achieve Shawn's Met Gala nails after getting so many requests for a tutorial.

The beauty of the nail art is that it is simple and it's not meant to be perfect. It will even get better with wear!