2021 Emmy Awards: All the spectacular red carpet looks

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/emmy-awards">Emmy Awards</a></strong> red carpet was all about glamour and surprise looks. Stars and nominees hit the socially distanced red carpet at L.A. LIVE on Sept. 19 in their very best ensembles. <p>The 2021 Emmys are <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/celebrities/02021081161120/emmy-awards-2021-moved-to-outdoor-venue-covid-19-coronavirus-pandemic-concerns"><strong>taking place outdoors</strong></a> due to the <a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/coronavirus"><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic and the guest list has been reduced due to safety concerns regarding the spread of the Delta variant. But there were still plenty of jaw-dropping fashion moments that will leave you feeling dreamy. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best fashion moments from the 2021 Emmy Awards.</strong> <p>Photos: Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Tracee-Ellis-Ross><strong>Tracee Ellis Ross</strong></a> lit up the red carpet with her breezy gown with asymmetrical neckline from <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino Haute Couture</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/ellen-pompeo><strong>Ellen Pompeo</strong></a> opted for a luxurious <a href=/tags/0/elie-saab><strong>Elie Saab</strong></a> jumpsuit trimmed with twinkling embellishment. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
How chic were <a href=/tags/0/Keri-Russell><strong>Keri Russell</strong></a> and <strong>Matthew Rhys</strong>? <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Michaela-Coel><strong>Michaela Coel</strong></a> was stylish in a <strong>Christopher John Rogers</strong> electric yellow outfit and bold jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
There is a reason why shocking pink was a hit on the 2021 Emmys Award red carpet as evidenced by <a href=/tags/0/Uzo-Aduba><strong>Uzo Aduba</strong></a>'s electric halter gown from <strong>Cristina Ottaviano</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/eugene-levy><strong>Eugene Levy</strong></a> smiled wide in his classic tuxedo. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/dan-levy><strong>Dan Levy</strong></a> wowed in a regal blue <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino</strong></a> suit and platform shoes. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
His <a href=/tags/0/schitts-creek><strong><em>Schitt's Creek</em></strong></a> co-star <a href=/tags/0/annie-murphy><strong>Annie Murphy</strong></a> was effortless in a flowing green <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
And <a href=/tags/0/catherine-o-hara><strong>Catherine O'Hara</strong></a> was incredible in a red <strong>Cong Tri</strong> ensemble complete with train! <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/rege-jean-page><strong>Regé-Jean Page</strong></a> was so suave in tonal black. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Allison-Janney><strong>Allison Janney</strong></a> oozed elegance in a white gown with draped scarf neckline courtesy of <strong>Azzi & Osta</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/kerry-washington><strong>Kerry Washington</strong></a>'s <a href=/tags/0/etro><strong>Etro</strong></a> gown was all tied up thanks to the corset detailing. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/sarah-paulson><strong>Sarah Paulson</strong></a> played with volume with her strong-shouldered red dress by <a href=/tags/0/carolina-herrera><strong>Carolina Herrera</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/angela-bassett><strong>Angela Bassett</strong></a> turned heads with her hot pink and black gown from Canadian brand <a href=/tags/0/greta-constantine><strong>Greta Constantine</strong></a> and <strong>Gismondi 1754</strong> earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
On the red carpet, <a href=/tags/0/seth-rogen><strong>Seth Rogen</strong></a> showed off his clean-shaven look and an autumnal colour palette. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
Stunning! <a href=/tags/0/mindy-kaling><strong>Mindy Kaling</strong></a> most definitely brought glamour with her black gown topped with bow. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
At the 2021 Emmy Awards, <a href=/tags/0/America-Ferrera><strong>America Ferrera</strong></a> shone in a purple slip dress and turquoise earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/anya-taylor-joy><strong>Anya Taylor-Joy</strong></a> had one of the standout looks of the night with her unique yellow layers courtesy of <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Dior Haute Couture</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Amy-Poehler><strong>Amy Poehler </strong></a> juxtaposed her silver sequinned skirt with a black blazer and gold frame clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/mandy-moore><strong>Mandy Moore</strong></a> waved to crowds as she stepped out in a classic A-line <a href=/tags/0/carolina-herrera><strong>Carolina Herrera</strong></a> dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/kate-winslet><strong>Kate Winslet</strong></a> cut a classic figure in a black gown by <a href=/tags/0/armani-prive><strong>Armani Privé</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Jason-Sudeikis><strong>Jason Sudeikis</strong></a> was suited up in style with his grey-blue velvet suit and bow tie. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/mj-rodriguez><strong>MJ Rodriguez</strong></a> was pure grace in a one-shouldered blue <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> gown and matching sandals. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Madeline-Brewer><strong>Madeline Brewer</strong></a> selected a slinky bronze <a href=/tags/0/tom-ford><strong>Tom Ford</strong></a> dress and cobalt mules. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/elizabeth-olsen><strong>Elizabeth Olsen</strong></a> was so ethereal in a flowing white gown from <a href=/tags/0/the-row><strong>The Row</strong></a> at the 2021 Emmy Awards. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/taraji-p-henson><strong>Taraji P. Henson</strong></a> captured a disco spirit in an ornate black gown from <a href=/tags/0/elie-saab><strong>Elie Saab</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Cynthia-Erivo><strong>Cynthia Erivo</strong></a> commanded attention in a custom white leather <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a> gown trimmed with a feathered skirt. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/kaley-cuoco><strong>Kaley Cuoco</strong></a> kept the summer spirit alive in a lemon yellow gown with matching sandals. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/yara-shahidi><strong>Yara Shahidi</strong></a> delivered Old Hollywood glamour with her Kelly green <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Dior Haute Couture</strong></a> dress and statement jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Michael-Douglas><strong>Michael Douglas</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/Catherine-Zeta-Jones><strong>Catherine Zeta-Jones</strong></a> were so sophisticated at the 2021 Emmys. <p>She looked sensational in a deep red gown <strong>Cristina Ottaviano</strong> and dazzling <strong>Lorraine Schwartz</strong> necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/billy-porter><strong>Billy Porter</strong></a> slayed in a chic black <strong>Ashi Studio</strong> ensemble with pleated shoulder details and sparkling jewelry courtesy of <a href=/tags/0/lorraine-schwartz><strong>Lorraine Schwartz</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/saturday-night-live><strong><em>Saturday Night Live</em></strong></a>'s <strong>Keenan Thompson</strong> brought joy to the Emmys with his cotton candy pink suit and shades. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/samira-wiley><strong>Samira Wiley</strong></a> wowed in an understated logo patterned suit from <strong>Genny</strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/emma-corrin><strong>Emma Corrin</strong></a> made a fashion-forward statement in a custom strapless dress with matching gloves and hat by <a href=/tags/0/miu-miu><strong>Miu Miu</strong></a>. <p>Note the nails! <p>Photo: &copy; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a>'s <a href=/tags/0/josh-oconnor><strong>Josh O'Connor</strong></a> put a twist on a classic tuxedo in a custom ensemble by <a href=/tags/0/loewe><strong>Loewe</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/olivia-colman><strong>Olivia Colman</strong></a> was her usual regal self in a draped colour-blocked dress by <a href=/tags/0/roksanda><strong>Roksanda</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/rita-wilson><strong>Rita Wilson</strong></a> wowed in a cool black suit with sparkling top and jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/emerald-fennell><strong>Emerald Fennell</strong></a> was a whimsical beauty in an embellished <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino</strong></a> gown trimmed with neon hems. <p>Photo: &copy; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
<strong>Nicole Byer</strong> was a vision in a voluminous purple gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/gillian-anderson><strong>Gillian Anderson</strong></a> chose a trendy ivory gown with cut-out detail and tassels from <a href=/tags/0/chloe><strong>Chloé</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
