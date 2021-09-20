2021 Emmy Awards: All the winners By Zach Harper and Heather Cichowski

The Crown had a massive night at the 2021 Emmy Awards, sweeping the drama categories.

The hit Netflix drama series about the Royal Family saw its stars win in every category in which they were nominated, while the Television Academy also recognized its writing and directing.

Here are all the winners of this year's Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series:Peter Morgan, The Crown ("War")

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series:Jessica Hobbs, The Crown ("War")

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series:Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Variety Talk Series:Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Variety Sketch Series:Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks ("There is No Line")

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello ,Hacks("There is No Line")

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:Ewan McGregor, Halston

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman, The Crown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Variety Special, Live: Stephen Colbert's Election Night Special 2020

Outstanding Variety Special, Prerecorded: Hamilton

Outstanding Comedy Series:Ted Lasso

Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown