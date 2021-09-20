2021 Emmy Awards: All the winners
By Zach Harper and Heather Cichowski
The Crown had a massive night at the 2021 Emmy Awards, sweeping the drama categories.
The hit Netflix drama series about the Royal Family saw its stars win in every category in which they were nominated, while the Television Academy also recognized its writing and directing.
Here are all the winners of this year's Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series:Peter Morgan, The Crown ("War")
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series:Jessica Hobbs, The Crown ("War")
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series:Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Variety Talk Series:Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Variety Sketch Series:Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks ("There is No Line")
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series: Lucia Aniello ,Hacks("There is No Line")
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Competition Program: RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie:Ewan McGregor, Halston
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Colman, The Crown
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Outstanding Variety Special, Live: Stephen Colbert's Election Night Special 2020
Outstanding Variety Special, Prerecorded: Hamilton
Outstanding Comedy Series:Ted Lasso
Outstanding Drama Series: The Crown