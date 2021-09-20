Watch the 'Schitt's Creek' cast's hilarious appearance during the 2021 Emmy Awards By Zach Harper

Four members of the cast of Schitt's Creek made a triumphant return to the Emmys with a hilarious sketch that left the entire audience in stitches.

Dan and Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy appeared on stage during this year's awards to present the prizes for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, an award Dan won last year. Except this year they discovered... nothing was on the teleprompter. In their bit, they stood awkwardly, waiting for messaging to appear before they realized nothing was coming up, all looking at each other as everyone in the audience roared with laughter.

"They wouldn't be doing this on purpose, would they?" Eugene asked, before Dan responded, "Why would anyone want to embarrass us on national television on purpose?"

A bewildered Eugene could only answer, "I don't know. Why would I know? I don't know."

Then, he awkwardly conceded that maybe he did.

"I just..."

"You just WHAT?!" Dan asked, with Catherine and Annie looking awkwardly back and forth between father and son.

"Why does your face look weird?" Annie then asked. (Eugene's face had looked spectacularly bewildered the entire time.)

"Eugene, did you do something?" Catherine asked with an irritated tone.

"No. No. I didn't do anything. I didn't do anything, no," he said, before conceding, "I may have passed the writers this morning and asked them to lift the dialogue."

"You casually told a room of comedy writers to lift your dialogue?" Dan responded, shocked. "'Lift' was the word that you used?"

"Yeah, tighten it up a little!" Eugene said, gesturing with his hands.

"And what was their response?" Catherine asked, bemused.

Eugene could only gesture at the screen before Annie introduced the nominees. Hacks ended up winning!

Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories at last year's Emmys, with Eugene, Catherine, Dan and Annie all winning acting awards. Dan also took home two other awards: the aforementioned Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series prize and Outstanding Director in a Comedy Series. It was great to see them back again this year, reminding us all why they won!