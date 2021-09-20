The best jewels from the 2021 Emmy Awards

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>There was no shortage of sparkle at the <strong><a href="https://ca.hellomagazine.com/tags/0/emmy-awards">Emmy Awards</a></strong> on Sept. 19. Celebrities pulled out all the stops with their gorgeous outfits on the red carpet, and they rounded out their gowns and formal attire with megawatt choker necklaces, chandelier earrings, bracelets and more. These <a href=/tags/0/emmys><strong>Emmys</strong></a> red carpet jewelry moments prove that it really is the details that make a look! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the most spell-binding jewels from the 2021 Emmy Awards!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/mj-rodriguez><strong>Mj Rodriguez</strong></a> complemented her icy blue <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> gown with equally dazzling bling from <a href=/tags/0/bulgari><strong>Bulgari</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
There was no missing <a href=/tags/0/elizabeth-olsen><strong>Elizabeth Olsen</strong></a>'s <a href=/tags/0/chopard><strong>Chopard</strong></a> chandelier earrings. They complemented her ethereal <a href=/tags/0/the-row><strong>The Row</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Michaela-Coel><strong>Michaela Coel</strong></a> showcased a range of jewelry with her <strong>Christopher John Rogers</strong> neon look, including <strong>Alighieri</strong> earrings, a tennis choker and statement ring. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
Plenty of arm and neck candy brought <a href=/tags/0/Madeline-Brewer><strong>Madeline Brewer</strong></a>'s bronze <a href=/tags/0/tom-ford><strong>Tom Ford</strong></a> dress to life. <p>She layered Tom Ford bracelets with a <strong>Le Vian</strong> diamond necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/billy-porter><strong>Billy Porter</strong></a> was dripping in gorgeous jewels from <a href=/tags/0/lorraine-schwartz><strong>Lorraine Schwartz</strong></a> including ear cuffs, cuffs and a major necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/mindy-kaling><strong>Mindy Kaling</strong></a> defined Old Hollywood glamour at the Emmys. Her <strong>De Beers</strong> jewelry enhanced the vibe. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Allison-Janney><strong>Allison Janney</strong></a> was one of many celebrities at the Emmys who proved that statement earrings are in. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
A monochromatic colour palette! <a href=/tags/0/kerry-washington><strong>Kerry Washington</strong></a>'s <strong>De Beers</strong> jewelry was divine with her <a href=/tags/0/etro><strong>Etro</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/angela-bassett><strong>Angela Bassett</strong></a> sparkled in <strong>Gismondi 1754</strong> earrings featuring over 20 carats of white diamonds and over 10 carats of rubies. <p>She paired the sparklers with a <a href=/tags/0/greta-constantine><strong>Greta Constantine</strong></a> dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/anya-taylor-joy><strong>Anya Taylor-Joy</strong></a>'s elegant updo let her sparkling <a href=/tags/0/tiffany-co><strong>Tiffany & Co.</strong></a> studs shine. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Catherine-Zeta-Jones><strong>Catherine Zeta-Jones</strong></a> had all eyes on her at the Emmys. <p>The actress's <a href=/tags/0/lorraine-schwartz><strong>Lorraine Schwartz</strong></a> jewelry lit up the red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Uzo-Aduba><strong>Uzo Aduba</strong></a> accented her <strong>Cristina Ottaviano</strong> pink gown with modern jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Tracee-Ellis-Ross><strong>Tracee Ellis Ross</strong></a> sparkled from head to toe thanks to her <a href=/tags/0/valentino><strong>Valentino Haute Couture</strong></a> gown and <a href=/tags/0/tiffany-co><strong>Tiffany & Co.</strong></a> Blue Book Collection and Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger jewelry. <p>Her look included a cooper diamond bracelet with more than 24 total carats and a diamond bracelet featuring over 41 total carats! <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
The turquoise earrings (and ring!) <a href=/tags/0/America-Ferrera><strong>America Ferrera</strong></a> wore to the 2021 Emmys played off her purple slip dress and lip colour spectacularly! <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/catherine-o-hara><strong>Catherine O'Hara</strong></a> finished off her red <strong>Cong Tri</strong> outfit with a chunky cuff. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/yara-shahidi><strong>Yara Shahidi</strong></a> had all the elements of timeless glamour in her outfit with her <a href=/tags/0/cartier><strong>Cartier</strong></a> Cactus de Cartier earrings and necklace, plus, gorgeous green <a href=/tags/0/dior><strong>Dior Haute Couture</strong></a> dress. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/Cynthia-Erivo><strong>Cynthia Erivo</strong></a> was dripping in jewels, including a thick choker, which worked with her custom white leather <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a> gown. <p>Photo: &copy; Rich Fury/Getty Images
