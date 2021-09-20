Kate Winslet got a standing ovation and had a great message as she accepted her Emmy Award By Zach Harper

Kate Winslet needed a moment to collect herself after she took the stage to accept her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

She was out of breath as she received the prize for her role on Mare of Easttown, but then she launched into a lovely tribute.

"Mom, they're standing up! They're standing!" she exclaimed, waiving her arms, unable to believe the ovation she was getting from the entire room as she was recognized for her incredible performance as the brilliant, flawed detective in the gritty HBO crime series.

"I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs," she said, looking into the audience at Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel, Anya Taylor-Joy and Elizabeth Olsen. "I support you, I salute you, I'm proud of all of you."

It was a very sweet moment, especially since two of Kate's co-stars had thanked her for her incredible acting as they had taken home awards earlier in the night. Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholsono both gave her huge shoutouts as they won the Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series, respectively, for their work on the show.

Evan was especially enthusiastic, as he yelled, "Thanks to Kate Winslet for being Kate Winslet!"

He really couldn't have put it better.

Mare of Easttown won four awards during the course of the evening, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. It's also worth noting Jean Smart, who stars in the series, picked up a prize in the comedy categories, winning an award for her work in Hacks.

Congrats to Kate!