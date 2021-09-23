Melissa McCarthy's epic prank on Nicole Kidman will leave you in stitches By Zach Harper

Halloween is just around the corner, and perhaps Melissa McCarthy should consider going as Albert Einstein!

Masks are important on set these days, but during the wrap of Nine Perfect Strangers, Melissa decided to don a different sort of mask to play an incredible prank on Nicole Kidman.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the airing of the series' finale, the 51-year-old shared a video that was taken on the set during the show's wrap.

"@nicolekidman will hug ANYONE on picture wrap," the star wrote.

In the clip, Melissa can be seen wearing the Einstein mask and asking if Nicole has finished speaking to others before heading towards the Oscar winner. She taps the mom of four on the shoulder, and Nicole turns around and screams when she sees the mask.

Nicole jokingly then says she will hug anyone, and does, before Melissa removes her mask and reveals her identity. Nicole's reaction is even more priceless.

Watch the clip below in all its glory: