Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked so in love during their PDA-filled weekend in New York City By Zach Harper

Ben Affleck flew to New York City to watch Jennifer Lopez perform at the Global Citizen Live concert over the weekend, and the two were spotted out smooching up a storm the next day!

The two-time Oscar winner was seen backstage at Central Park's Great Lawn on Sept. 25, holding his girlfriend's hand after she finished her performance. J.Lo was dressed casual in ripped jeans and a T-shirt with her name on it, while Ben wore black jeans, a matching shirt, a blue dress shirt and loafers. Reports said Ben had flown from Austin, Texas, where he was on set, just to support Jen.

The very next day, the two were spotted out and about in the Big Apple, holding hands, hugging each other, laughing, kissing and looking very much in love. Jennifer looked positively regal in a green and blue plaid maxi dress and matching coat, while he was wearing the same shoes, black jeans and a grey blazer.

"They feel at this point in their lives they were undeniably made for each other," a source told Entertainment Tonight back in the summer. "Things between Ben and Jen have been easy and that's what makes their relationship work so well. They work seamlessly together and it's like their relationship hardly takes any effort.

"Nothing has been supremely difficult, and they don't tend to bump heads. They are always working as a team and they love that about each other and their relationship."

Ben and Jen first met on the set of Gigli nearly 20 years ago and were engaged from 2002 to 2004. In the 20 years since, Ben and Jen have both married and had children – with Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, respectively. While now both divorced, they both co-parent with their exes. Jen got engaged in Alex Rodriguez in 2019, but the two split earlier this year.

J.Lo and Ben were first rumoured to be back together back in the spring, and reports said they took a trip to Montana together for Mother's Day after they had visited each other at home in Los Angeles that winter. Over the summer, they went on vacation to Europe for Jennifer's birthday, and also made appearances at the Venice International Film Festival and Met Gala together earlier this month.