The Rock gives his three-year-old daughter Tia a manicure in adorable new photo By Zach Harper, with files from Heather Cichowski

It's no exaggeration to say The Rock is one of the best dads in show business.

The 49-year-old former football player-turned-wrestler-turned-actor loves his daughters Jasmine, 5, and Tia (short for Tiana), 3, who he shares with his wife, singer and producer Lauren Hashian. He's also been a huge source of support for daughter Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife, bodybuilder and producer Dany Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson is always taking to social media to share something adorable he's doing with Tia or Jasmine, whether it be playing Barbies with them, their continued complete disbelief that he's actually in Moana or the 8,000th time they've watched The Lion King together. And this weekend was no exception.

The Rock shared a very sweet photo of him doing Tia's nails in the early hours of Sept. 27 – and as per usual, he poked fun at himself in the process.

"She knows who to come to for the best 'mani' in town!" he wrote in the caption. The picture showed Tia sitting on a table in her playroom, grinning at the camera as her papa held her hand and painted her nails.

"At least these calloused dinosaur hands are good for something," he quipped.

The comments were full of praise for the devoted dad, with one person saying the picture was a representation of "the golden years" of fatherhood and showed off the "joys of being a girl dad." It clearly resonated with his followers, since nearly 2 million people liked it!

At the beginning of the year, The Rock shared a hilarious parenting moment with fans as he took to social media to post a video showing off a mess the "Spaghetti Fairy" had left on the family's kitchen floor! The pesky sprite was definitely responsible for leaving pasta everywhere, Tia told him, as she stared innocently at the camera – after completely avoiding the lens with her eyes at first.

"Tia, what just happened?" he asked, panning to all the spaghetti all over the floor.

"I don't know," the toddler sweetly replied, hand full of dried spaghetti. The two later confirmed the Spaghetti Fairy was definitely to blame.

When The Rock asked who was going to clean up the mess, Tia went back to saying she also "didn't know." He knew how this was going to end and replied, "Well, pretty sure his name starts with 'D' and ends in 'Y.'"

At the very end of the clip, Tia dropped the spaghetti from her hands and claimed the Spaghetti Fairy was at it again! She also confirmed they would have to clean up the mess.

The funny video received over 20 million views in less than 24 hours.

We love The Rock's hands-on parenting. He's such a great example for fathers everywhere!