Ben Mulroney exits CTV's 'Your Morning' to focus on producing By Zach Harper

After 20 years with CTV, Ben Mulroney is set to step down as host of Your Morning and end his career with the broadcaster.

The 45-year-old's last day at CTV will be Oct. 1, he said in an announcement on Sept. 29. The dad of three said he'll be working to create "unique projects for both Canadian and global audiences."

"I have had an incredible run at CTV, but it's time to take the leap and fulfill what has been a lifelong dream for me," the man who is former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney's eldest son, said live on air.

He thanked viewers not only for watching him over the last 20 years, but also for sharing many of their experiences with him.

A pretty big announcement from one of the luckiest guys in the world. pic.twitter.com/VbCQU1PrOZ — Ben Mulroney (@BenMulroney) September 29, 2021

"I'm humbled that so many of you – our viewers – have had enough respect for me that you would share a part of your day with me. You will never know how much this has meant to me," he said.

After his announcement, Ben said he was lifting his ban on office hugs.

Before becoming the co-host of Your Morning five years ago, Ben started at CTV as a reporter for Canada AM in 2001. That blossomed into a job at etalk. He stepped down there last year.

Fans will also know Ben as the host of Canadian Idol from 2003 to 2008, and also worked as a contributor at Good Morning America in 2012. Those who were enthralled by the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics will also remember him as a member of CTV's reporting team during what was a historic games for Canada.

Congrats on your new venture, Ben!