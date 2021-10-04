William Shatner will blast into space on one of Jeff Bezos's rockets next week – and set a record By Zach Harper

William Shatner spent years pretending he was exploring the final frontier in his iconic role as Captain James T. Kirk on the original Star Trek series and its spinoff films – and now he's set to boldly go into space himself!

The 90-year-old will be on board one of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin's rockets that's set for liftoff on Oct. 12. And with the trip, he'll become the oldest person ever to travel into space!

That record is currently held by 82-year-old Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk, who set it just a few months ago when she joined Blue Origin's crew on its first flight in July. She broke a record that had been held by late astronaut John Glenn for 23 years.

John, who was the first American to orbit the Earth when he did it in 1962, later became the oldest person in our planet's orbit when he flew on the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1998 at age 77.

"So now I can say something," Montreal-born William tweeted on Oct. 4. "Yes, it's true; I'm going to be a 'rocket man!'"

So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” 藍 https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

Three other people will join the classically-trained Shakespearean actor for the trip, and he's incredibly excited about it. He'll spend about 10 minutes in space, according to BBC News, travelling just about 100 kilometres above the globe.

"I've heard about space for a long time now," he said in a statement. "I'm taking the opportunity to see it myself. What a miracle."

While there are two people on board the flight who are paying customers, William was personally invited by Jeff, who is a big fan of Star Trek. This isn't the first time he's reportedly been approached by a billionaire to go into space, either. In 2013, there were reports Sir Richard Branson had asked him to go into space on a Virgin Galactic flight.

William will become the second Star Trek cast member to go into space with the trip. The ashes of James Doohan, known for playing Scotty on the show, were smuggled onto the International Space Station in 2008.

We can't wait to see and hear about William's trip! Beam him up, Jeff!