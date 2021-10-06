The key to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's strong relationship By Zach Harper

Camila Cabello was already a chart-topper when her single with Shawn Mendes, "Señorita," came out in 2019 and rocketed her to further stardom when it hit No. 1 on the charts in 36 different countries. Her relationship with the 23-year-old from Pickering, Ont. also meant far more attention and time in the public eye, and like a lot of people, she decided to start doing more intensive therapy during the coronavirus pandemic to help her deal with stress.

In a new interview with Glamour, the 24-year-old said one of the things she's struggled with is negative comments online about her relationship, but says therapy has given her good coping strategies. Shawn has been going to therapy, too, she revealed, saying they both see different mental health professionals and have learned the importance of being honest with each other.

"For better, for worse, we're very transparent with each other," she told the publication. "I think that's why we can trust each other so much because it's a very 3D human relationship. I'll be venting or ranting about something, and he'll be like, 'Have you talked to X about it?' And I'll be like, 'No. I've got to do a session.' And he'll do the same thing to me.

"I think even just the language of being like, 'Hey, I'm sorry that I've been distant with you or snappy with you. I'm just struggling and I'm feeling kind of anxious.' That level of transparency really helps a lot."

Shawn said "patience and understanding" have been two of the biggest keys to success in their relationship.

"I think the truth is that when you're struggling with mental health, t turns you sometimes into the version of yourself the you don't like to be – and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing," he told Glamour.

Being able to be real and honest with each other has fostered trust and reliance between them, they said. Camila said she recently found herself emotionally eating – something she said she does when she feels "anxious or uncomfortable" – at the MTV Video Music Awards party. Shawn, who was there with her, was able to help ground her.

"At the VMAs party, I was like, I'm doing it,' and he was like, 'It's okay. You're doing it. That's okay. Let's just take a breath and not do that,'" she said. "It's really good for me to be able to talk about my patterns with someone."

We love it when celebrity couples are open about how they support each other's mental health. Shawn and Camila join a long line of stars who've been there for each other through thick and thin, from Chrissy Teigen and John Legend to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. It's great to see!

This isn't the first time Camila has been open about her mental health, either. Last year, she told Wall Street Journal Magazine she'd battled anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder. She said her anxiety expressed itself through the OCD in the form of "obsessive thoughts and compulsive behaviours" and it left her with "chronic headaches" and feeling like she was on "multiple rollercoaster rides every day."

"There was something hurting inside me, and I didn't have the skill to heal it or handle it," she said then. "In order to heal it, I had to talk about it. Denying my suffering and berating myself didn't help things. I needed to say those three revolutionary words: 'I need help.'"

Therapy has given her the ability to become "good friends" with her anxiety, she told the magazine, meaning that she is able to tune in to it but doesn't "let [it] make any decisions."

"I feel the healthiest and most connected to myself I've ever been," she went on, "and nowadays I rarely suffer from OCD symptoms. Anxiety comes and goes, but now it feels just like another difficult emotion, as opposed to something that's consuming my life."