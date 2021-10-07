Keanu Reeves, Jully Black, Olympian Damian Warner among 2021 Canada's Walk of Fame inductees By Zach Harper

Keanu Reeves, R&B hitmaker Jully Black, Canadian folk rock legend Bruce Cockburn, two-time Olympic decathlon medallist Damian Warner and Oneida actor Graham Greene are among the stars who will be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame this year.

They'll all be celebrated at the annual gala, which will take place at Toronto's Beanfield Centre on Dec. 4. A TV special will follow later in the month.

"The 2021 Inductees and Honourees are an extraordinary group of Canadians, each with a heart of gold," Jeffrey Latimer, the CEO of Canada's Walk of Fame, said in a press release.

"Although their inspiring journeys are unique, they share in the Canadian spirit of resiliency, courage and giving back. More than ever, especially after the global events of this past year, we need to uplift one another and celebrate Canadian excellence and achievements that continue to make a positive impact."

In addition to the aforementioned stars, the inductees this year also include Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod, James Collip, known for their discovery of insulin; late Canadian singer/songwriter and actress Salome Bey; retired Lieut.-Gen., current Senator and humanitarian Roméo Dallaire; professional wrestling legend Bret "The Hitman" Hart; and Ajay Virmani, the founder and CEO of Cargojet, Inc.

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a doctor who also plays professional football with the Kansas City Chiefs and singer/songwriter Serena Ryder will both receive special honours at the gala. Serena is getting the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour for making a positive impact in music, and Laurent will receive the first ever National hero Honour in recognition of his decision to return to Canada to work in medicine in Montreal when the coronavirus pandemic first hit in 2020 instead of playing in that NFL season.

Located on 13 blocks of King Street West and Simcoe Street in downtown Toronto, Canada's Walk of Fame has been honouring our country's outstanding musicians, actors, comedians, models, directors, producers, entrepreneurs, activists, scientists, athletes and many more people since 1998. To date, 173 Canadians have been inducted and have received a star outside landmarks that include Roy Thomson Hall, The Princess of Wales Theatre and The Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Congratulations to all of this year's inductees and honourees!